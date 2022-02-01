Donald Trump spent his weekend making veiled threats against the Black women prosecutors investigating him and his businesses, and at least one of them is calling for the FBI’s help.



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made note of the twice-impeached former president’s remarks at a rally in Texas last Friday, and according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reached out to the feds to make sure her office had adequate resources and protection as she moves forward with her case.



From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution In a Sunday letter to J.C. Hacker, the head of the bureau’s Atlanta field office, Willis urged the FBI to conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center and provide other protective resources such as federal agents and intelligence. She said that security concerns were “escalated” by comments Trump made during an event in Texas over the weekend. “We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” she told Hacker in the letter, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Trump described the inquiry Willis’ office is carrying out, as well as those overseen by investigators in New York and on Capitol Hill, as “prosecutorial misconduct” during a Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas. “If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” Trump said.

Of course, there’s nothing “illegal” about prosecutors investigating potential violations of the law. And we all know who Trump meant by “racist prosecutors”’; the lead prosecutors digging into Trump’s attempts to hijack the 2020 election and potential fraud in his businesses are both Black, as is Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House Jan. 6 committee.



Willis stepped up her investigation last month by asking a judge to impanel a special grand jury who could compel witnesses to testify; that request was approved.