The Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection aren’t the only place that Donald Trump’s cronies are being dragged in to testify about the ex-president’s failed attempt to undo the results of the 2020 election.



The special grand jury empaneled by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed disgraced and disbarred lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and a gang of other Trumpworld figures for depositions, CNN reports.



Since last year, Willis’s office has been investigating whether Trump and others in his orbit committed crimes in Georgia by trying to influence the outcome of that state’s 2020 elections. The investigation centers on Trump’s infamous January 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the defeated, lame-duck prez asked the state official in charge of elections to “find” him just enough votes to flip the margin between he and current president Joe Biden. Raffensberger not only refused, but recorded the call, because: evidence.



Trump, now self-exiled to his Florida golf resort, is under siege over his actions from last January and beyond, with many of the legal proceedings guided by Black attorneys and lawmakers. In addition to Willis, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-La.), is chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee that presented damning testimony from members of Trump’s own administration over the past few weeks.



Trump and two of his adult children who serve as executives in his real estate development business, the Trump Organization, are slated for depositions this month in a civil investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James. That probe, and a criminal one led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., are looking into whether Trump’s company committed financial crimes.



After all the bombs dropped in the Jan. 6th hearings, we just wish the New York and Georgia depositions could be televised, too.