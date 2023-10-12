Mikey Williams’ Basketball Career Could Be Over Before It Even Starts

Never heard of Mikey Williams? Let me educate you.

Outside of Bronny James, Williams has been the most popular high school basketball player in the country for the last four years. The two were even teammates during the summer AAU circuit when they were in middle school.

Outside of players in the NBA, he is one of the most recognizable hoopers on social media, with over 3.4 million followers on Instagram. Hell, in 2021, he signed a deal with Puma, becoming the first American high school basketball player to sign a deal with an international shoe company.

His skills on the court were also nothing to sneeze at. His highlights normally go viral on social media and he was considered by many recruiting websites to be one of the best players in the country.

During his senior season at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, Calif., Mikey committed to play for Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis. His basketball future felt like it was inevitable. Go to college, ball out, make a lot of NIL money, and then go to the NBA. But before his basketball career could even get started, it looks like it could already be in jeopardy.

In April, Williams was arrested and charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. He’s being accused of firing shots at a vehicle as it was driving away. While nobody was hurt in the alleged incident, he still faces up to 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

While he’s currently on the roster at the University of Memphis, the Freshman guard is not with the team, according to CBS Sports.

On Tuesday, he was ordered to stand trial in California for the charges stemming from the April incident.

More from CBS Sports:

Williams’ attorney, Troy P. Owens, said the incident happened after “several uninvited individuals” entered Williams’ residence and caused a disturbance. Though Owens has said Williams is a match for the description of the shooter, his client “looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system.”

On social media, I’ve seen many comparisons to Ja Morant, who was suspended for brandishing a gun multiple times on social media. I recall writing that he’s squandering a golden opportunity. While true, the stakes are a lot different compared to Williams.

I said that Morant was squandering his opportunity to become the face of the NBA, but he hasn’t ruined the opportunity to become an NBA superstar, since he already is one. He’s already made millions of dollars and has proven to be a marvel on the court. He is going to be an NBA player for the foreseeable future.

In Williams’ case, he’s facing real legal consequences that will squander his opportunity to play basketball at a high level ever again. Last time I checked, assault with a deadly weapon is much worse than showing off a gun at a Denver strip club.

If Williams is convicted, his basketball career will end before it even gets started, which is unfortunate for a young sensation who had real potential to become one of the faces of the sport in the near future.