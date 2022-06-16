Another day, another ridiculous revelation attributed to Herschel Walker’s campaign. The Root previously reported all of the GOP Senate nominee’s fabrications including: knowing a cure for Covid, having a degree and most recently, being a cop. How he’s made a clear path to nearly representing Georgia in the Senate is beyond, well, all of us.



Now another allegation which further demonstrates his hypocrisy has come to light: he secretly fathered three children.

After The Daily Beast unearthed this information through court documents and public posts on Tuesday, Walker’s campaign manager, Scott Paradise, confirmed that it was true.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Paradise explained in a statement.

As it turns out, The Daily Beast further revealed Thursday that Walker has not just one secret child, but three. He released a statement confirming it:

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter,” Walker said. “They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition. Saying I hide my children because I don’t discuss them with reporters to win a campaign? That’s outrageous. I can take the heat, that’s politics — but leave my kids alone.”

This news wouldn’t be so jarring if Walker didn’t go out of way to disparage the Black community, saying we have a problem with absentee fathers. In a 2020 interview with conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, he stated:

“I want to apologize to the African American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said. He also insisted that he acted like a father to children in his hometown who didn’t have one.

Walker’s lies keep adding up and while the latest development is shocking, it’s likely that it won’t be the last.