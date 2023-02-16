Louisiana Police Killed a Man They'd Allegedly Beaten Before

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Two weeks ago, Alonzo Bagley was shot and killed by Louisiana police when they responded to a domestic disturbance call. According to CNN, he had previously had a violent run-in with the same police department a few years ago which led to a lawsuit.



Two officers arrived at Bagley’s apartment building and pursued him on foot after he fled from a bedroom window. The report says he was unarmed but after rounding the corner of the building, Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler shot him in the chest. The officers rendered aid at the scene but Bagley was pronounced dead at the hospital. Prior to his death , Bagley had sued Shreveport police for nearly killing him in 2018.

According to the lawsuit he filed in relation to the incident, officers responded to another domestic dispute between Alonzo and his wife. The suit claimed his handcuffs were too tight and when he tried to maneuver himself into a more comfortable position, he was assaulted. One officer allegedly opened the door and began beating him on the head with his fists. As a result, he was treated for broken eye socket bones, contusions to the head and missing front teeth.

Now, the department is facing another lawsuit in Bagley’s killing.

Read more from another AP News:

The family has hired a Louisiana attorney Ronald Haley. “Our office will walk through this process with the Bagley family, to ensure transparency and accountability,” Haley’s firm said in a statement posted Monday on Facebook. Davis said police had numerous interviews to do and were still analyzing evidence from the scene. They will review recordings from officers’ body cameras and in-car cameras. Those videos will eventually be released publicly. “We do not have a hard date, but I will tell you as soon as we can release it we will release it,” Davis said. “I’m asking the community to remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation,” [Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar] Davis said.

According to the Shreveport Police Department policy on the use of force, officers are only authorized to use lethal force to protect themselves from what is reasonably believed as a deadly threat or bodily injury. Warning shots are also prohibited.

So, how does an unarmed man fleeing the police appear to be a deadly threat? The clear violation of department policy led to Louisiana State Police issuing a warrant for the arrest of Officer Tyler. He’s charged with negligent homicide, per KTAL News.

In the new lawsuit, Bagley’s family is seeking $10 million in damages.