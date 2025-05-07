Lip Reader Decodes That Moment Between Zendaya and Diana Ross at Met Gala

We’re still reeling from this year’s Met Gala, but one special interaction between a music legend and a fashion icon has warmed the world’s hearts. Diana Ross absolutely stole the show at the Met, dressed in an adorning gown stitched with the names of her family tree. And standing close by was Zendaya, a certified queen of the Met Gala, watching the legend do her thing.

Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

Although brief, the two stars’ exchange was decoded by a celebrity lip reader known for spilling the real tea behind some of our favorite celeb interactions. Jackie G. took to Instagram to give us insight on the special moment. According to her, while Zendaya was standing in awe of Ross, the disco diva was having difficulty navigating the blue carpet in her grand gown.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to go up [the stairs],” Ross allegedly told her son, Evan Ross. He then responds saying, “Hold on, I got this,” before helping his mother up the stairs. Meanwhile, Zendaya was off to the side, fangirling over the “Upside Down” singer. “She’s so fab. So fabulous,” Zendaya said to an assistant standing nearby. “I love it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although that’s all Jackie G. was able to decipher from the two women, other angles from the moment soon flooded the internet, giving more behind the scenes insight. In a clip shared by WWD, fans attempted to get Zendaya’s attention from the sidelines, but all she was focused on was watching the woman who was the actual inspiration behind her Met look.

The “Euphoria” star was dressed in an all-white suit and hat tailored to perfection. But what makes her ensemble even more special is that it was inspired by Ross’ outfit in the 1975 film “Mahogany.”

Advertisement

“She’s the reference,” Zendaya said to the crowd while watching Ross work the carpet.

Advertisement

Eventually, Zendaya got the queen’s attention and gave her all the praise. “I don’t want to intrude,” the actress then told photographers and assistants trying to get her to jump in for a pic with Ross. Later on in the night, the two women were able to snap a picture, which was shared online.