Denzel Washington Pops Off on a Cameraman Again and Social Media is Losing it

Washington was at Cannes Film Festival for his upcoming film 'Highest to Lowest,' but he had an unfortunate run-in that threatened to put a damper on the event!

Shanelle Genai
Denzel Washington attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

While Denzel Washington may be enjoying his time overseas promoting his forthcoming film, “Highest to Lowest” at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, one moment almost threatened his joy. And we’ve got the footage to prove it!

There with longtime collaborator and the director of the new film Spike Lee and costars A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, Wendell Pierce and more, the veteran actor stopped on the famous carpet for interviews and pictures. However, things took a turn when he decided to pause from posing to engage in conversation with Rocky.

With his back turned away from photographers, Washington’s chill moment got turned up all the way when one brave person decided to pull on his arm in an attempt to get him to turn around for a picture.

Seeing the bold move and perhaps trying to preemptively calm the situation, Rocky quickly stepped in and mouthed to Washington, “Let’s get a picture,” but it was too little too late. Washington instead walked right up to the man who grabbed him and though we can’t hear him, his lips were pretty easy to read:

“Let me tell you something, let me tell you something, stop! Don’t ever put your hands on me again. I’m warning you, OK?” he said as he attempted to walk away.

Then, in another incredulous move, the photog grabs Washington’s arm more forcefully to get him to stay. The “Training Day” star understandably yanked his arm away and kept telling the man to stop several times before he left for good.

Naturally, once the clip went viral on social media, folks online couldn’t help but give their two cents on the matter.

“Denzel Washington might be a minister now, but that doesn’t mean he won’t snatch your spirit by hand if he has to. That last look of disappointment and disgust was FELT,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Why do people keep trying our uncle,” wrote another, perhaps referencing a similar incident that happened back in October 2024.

Added another, “Not sure who this reporter at #CannesFilmFestival is that lost his mind & thinks it’s OK to put his hands on Denzel Washington, but clearly someone hasn’t seen The Equalizer. I said unhand my king!! Take two steps back! Do you have any idea who you’re fucking with, sir? Back off!”