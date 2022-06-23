The ACSP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards have revealed its winner’s list, and popular rapper Lil Baby has taken home the most impressive award, songwriter of the year, the second year in a row he’s done so, according to a press release.

The awards recognize the best songwriters and publishers who are responsible for some of the most popular records in hip-hop, R&B and gospel.



The “Drip Too Hard” rapper co-wrote hits on which he was featured with artists such as Rod Wave, DJ Khaled, and Drake. Earlier this year, the Atlanta rapper also took home his first Grammy in April for his feature on Kanye West’s “Hurricane” which also featured The Weeknd.

The 27-year-old rapper has enjoyed plenty of success in the last two years. In 2021, he collaborated with Lil Durk in The Voice of the Heroes album, which featured popular artists Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Young Thug. In 2020, he released one of the best albums of the year with My Turn, which included hit songs “Heatin Up,” “Grace,” and “The Bigger Picture,” and featured popular rappers Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne.

ASCAP said in a press release:

Rapper Lil Baby has continued his meteoric rise to success, capturing ASCAP Songwriter of the Year for the second year in a row. The prolific, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist had a hand in penning several chart-topping hits including “Every Chance I Get,” “Girls Want Girls,” “On Me,” “Rags2Riches 2” and “Wants and Needs.” Fans have been eagerly awaiting the solo follow-up to his four-time certified platinum sophomore album My Turn, which is slated to arrive this summer.

The winners of R&B/hip-hop and rap song of the year went to songwriters Orville “Buggs Can Can” Hall and Phillip Triggerman Price of The Showboys, Dion “Devious” Norman, Trè Samuels and Dave Welcome for their writing credits on the song “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug.

The winners for the gospel song of the year went to co-writers Johntá Austin and Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks for their work on “Speak to Me” by Koryn Hawthorne.