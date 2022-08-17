Damn, why hit Young Thug while he’s still down?

The rapper has been sued for $150,000 over a canceled concert that was supposed to take place in Atlanta this summer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Thug originally agreed to perform at State Farm Arena on June 18 in a show called “Young Thug and Friends.” But thanks to his legal troubles, he was unable to perform and now the concert promoter wants their money back, the report says.

The show was organized in January and Thug was set to make $300,000 for a 45-minute set. Half of the amount was paid up front and the other half was going to be paid after the event, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Advertisement

But, A-1 Concert Entertainment, the concert promoter, alleges that they haven’t been reimbursed the $150,000 they paid the Atlanta rapper up front. A representative for YSL says they will get their refund, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

I guess there’s not a lot of confidence from A-1 Concert Entertainment that they’ll get their money back.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement,” the filing said. “To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it.”

Advertisement

In May, Young Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, Gunna and a plethora of other members of Young Stoner Life (YSL) were arrested in a 56-count court indictment. They were accused of conspiring together to obtain money and property illegally through a pattern of racketeering, according to WSB-TV.

Thug’s attorneys have tried to get the rapper out on bond, but the judge denied it during a June hearing, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Advertisement

Just last week, the “Hot” rapper was hit with some fresh new charges from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office stemming from weapons and drugs seized when the rapper was originally arrested at his Atlanta home in May. Thug and four other defendants face additional gang charges, drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun, according to WSB-TV.