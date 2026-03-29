Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait to Read in April 2026

Spring has officially arrived with a great new list of books by Black authors. A touching memoir from Blair Underwood, a book of rare photos of Prince, and a guide to decluttering your home and your life are just a few titles on our reading list.
So don’t worry about being bored on a rainy April weekend. There are so many great books to choose from this month that you might even forget about all of your streaming services.
Don’t miss these books by Black authors set to hit the shelves in April 2026
“Anchored, Aligned, Acccountable: A Framework for Transcending Bullsh*t and Transforming Our Lives andWork” by Aiko Bethea(Apr. 21)
In “Anchored, Aligned, Accountable,” Aiko Bethea, a leadership consultant, executive coach to Fortune 500 organizations, and Founder and CEO of RARE Coaching and Consulting, draws on her years of experience coaching leaders to talk about how power and identity shape who gets to speak honestly and who pays a price for telling the truth.
“Aiko Bethea is not here for the bullsh*t. Not mine. Or yours. Or anybody’s! Her book reads like an intimate chat with your most practical and insightful girlfriend who just happens to be a genius leadership coach,” said actress Kerry Washington.
“A Soldier’s Wife” by Blair Underwood (Apr. 14)
Actor Blair Underwood’s “A Soldier’s Wife” is a touching tribute to his mother, Marilyn Ann Scales Underwood. Through memories as well as interviews with family members and friends, Underwood celebrates the strong and supportive woman who was a mother, an entrepreneur and a soldier’s wife.
“‘Til Death Do We Parent: Raising My Kid With His Dad” by Jess Hilarious (Apr. 28)
In “‘Til Death Do We Parent,” comedian and “The Breakfast Club” co-host Jess Hilarious tells her story of how she’s worked to create a healthy co-parenting relationship with her high school sweetheart in the laugh-out-loud way that only she can. What comes through in this book is that, despite their ups and downs, Jess has made maintaining a positive, nurturing environment for her son her top priority.
“Echoes of Cabrini-Green: Letters to My Mother” by Rudolph Elliot Willis (Apr. 21)
Rudolph Elliot Willis writes about growing up in one of Chicago’s most notorious public housing projects in “Echoes of Cabrini-Green.” He shares his experience as one of ten children who leaned on faith and his mother’s love to overcome poverty and the threat of violence to earn a medical degree.
“Prince: Black, White, Color” by Steve Parke (Apr. 14)
Award-winning photographer Steve Parke isn’t Black, but anyone who calls themselves a Prince fan is going to want to get their hands on his book, “Prince: Black, White, Color.” A coffee table must-have, the book includes exclusive, unique photos of the legendary artist who left the world too soon.
“What Stays and What Goes: Organize with Intention and Create Space for Grace” by Faith Roberson (Apr. 7)
Professional organizer Faith Roberson teaches us how to organize with intention in her new book,“What Stays and What Goes.” A perfect guide for your spring cleaning process, Roberson writes about housework as a form of self-care that will allow you to get rid of clutter in your home and your life.
“How Black Music Took Over the World” by Melvin Gibbs (Apr. 14)
New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds is back with a new coming-of-age novel, “Soundtrack.” Set in New York City in the early 2000s, the story follows a young man who is trying to make it as a musician with his all-Black punk band. But as their popularity grows, so does the pressure.
“Good Grief, Pass the Bread, Mom is Dead” by Angela Nissel
“Good Grief, Pass the Bread, Mom is Dead” is a touching and funny new memoir from Angela Nissel. Nissel writes honestly about her experience caring for her mother during her battle with cancer while juggling the personal and professional challenges she was dealing with in her own life at the time.
“Leave Your Mess at Home” by Tolani Akinola (Apr. 14)
“Leave Your Mess at Home” is a new novel by Tolani Akinola, which tells the story of four Nigerian American siblings who find their way back together in Chicago after spending years apart.
“Salt, Sweat & Steam: The Fiery Education of an Accidental Chef ” by Brigid Washington (Apr. 28)
“Salt, Sweat & Steam” is a new book by Brigid Washington, a Trinidadian food writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit. Washington gives a behind the scenes look at her experience studying at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America.
“I Was Told There Would Be Romance” by Marie Arnold (Apr. 14)
Fans of YA romance will want to get their hands on a paperback copy of “I Was Told There Would Be Romance.” The story follows Fancy Augustine, a Haitian American teen who is trying to navigate the ups and downs of high school life.
It’s tiiimmeeee! For what, you may ask? Mariah Carey’s 56th birthday, of course! And while she may have had the music industry on lock for years, the singer has also built a strong reputation in the real estate world. From properties in New York– her home state– California and even the Bahamas, Carey has one of the most impressive property histories of any of her peers.
Wouldn’t you like to know where the “Vision of Love” singer rests her head after making fans go crazy? Well, here’s your chance! Combing through reports, we were able to give you an inside scoop on all of her past and present properties and all of the shocking drama attached to them…
Buying Her First House
As a New York native, it shouldn’t surprise you that Carey chose her home state as the first place to build her “forever” home. She married music executive Tommy Mottola in 1993, according to reports. And together, they cashed out on 51 acres in Bedford, New York. According to Architectural Digest (AD), the couple spent the next few years building their completely custom home. The mansion had nine bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a recording studio, a ballroom, a pistol range and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.
The Tragedy of the Bedford Property
As we all know, Carey and Mottola divorced in 1997. That’s the same year the decided to sell their dream home. At the time, the property broke the record for most expensive sale in Westchester County for $20.5 million. The mansion set another record two years later, when it caught fire an burned to the ground, according to The New York Times
Tribeca Penthouse
After her divorce, Carey returned to New York City where she purchased her penthouse in the Tribeca neighborhood. She ended up securing a $5.5 million penthouse and the $3.5 million apartment below it to create her own compound.
Designing the Butterfly Penthouse
Carey, who was still celebrating the success of her “Butterfly” album in 1997, used her music to inspire the interior design choices of the NYC penthouse. According to AD, the singer teamed up with interior decorator Mario Buatta, who granted her wishes and flooded the place with butterflies.
“We put them wherever we could,” Buatta told AD. “There are butterfly handles on the cabinets in the bedroom, and butterflies are woven into the bed hangings. They’re even on the soap in the bath and on the tiles in the kitchen. There are so many butterflies in this apartment, you don’t even notice them. But Mariah does.”
‘MTV Cribs’ Feature
According to reports, Carey still owns the Tribeca estate. The home was featured in her 2002 episode of “MTV Cribs.”
Bahamas Beachfront Property
In 2007, Carey decided to expand her real estate portfolio to the Bahamas, where she secured a $5 million beachfront home. The three-acre property featured four pavilions, 4,000 square feet of interior living space and covered terraces and marble walkways, AD reported. It was in this home that Carey married her second husband, actor and comedian Nick Cannon, in April 2008.
Marrying Nick Cannon
According to PEOPLE, the couple got married before they ever revealed their relationship to the public. They had matching tattoos and jumped the broom only weeks of dating. They flew out fine china, live lobsters and expensive Champagne to celebrate their wedding, which only had 12 extra guests. The couple listed the home in 2011 for $5.5 million, but according to Variety, the estate was still up for sale as late as 2015.
Bel-Air Compound
Carey and Cannon secured a property in 2009 in the Bel-Air area. The $6.9-million was previously owned by actress Farrah Fawcett, AD reported. It featured two gated driveways, a brick terrace and swimming pool. The home also had seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a home theater, game room, recording studio and indoor basketball court. When the couple finally divorced, they listed the property in 2014. It sold for $9 million in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Calabasas Living
Following Cannon, Carey got involved with Australian billionaire James Packer. The couple became engaged in 2016 and moved into a Mediterranean-style Calabasas home. They declined to buy the home, however. Instead, they paid $250,000 per month, ET Online reported.
All About the Calabasas Property
The home featured six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a home theater, sauna and gym. The property was reportedly built with stones imported from Italy. Later that same year, however, Carey and Packer called a quits and left their home.
Beverly Hills Rental
Carey is undoubtedly a lover girl! Soon after separating from Packer, she connected with dancer Brian Tanaka. Together, they began renting a 10,337-square-foot home in Beverly Hills. Before they moved in, the property was home to a number of famous residents, including Frank Sinatra and Nicki Minaj, AD reported.
Back to New York
At the start the of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carey moved to a Bedford Corner home in New York. She rented the property for $125,000 per month, according to AD. The property featured six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, multiple powder rooms, home theater and a 900-gallon saltwater aquarium. What’s most impressive about the property is it’s 90-foot violin-shaped swimming pool, which cost $1 million.
Atlanta Mansion
The following year, Carey moved to Atlanta in order to be closer to her band. The Sandy Springs area mansion sold for $5.65 million, according to AD. And the property is definitely fit for a diva! It has nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five half bathrooms. Carey decked the space out with a pink dressing room, a glittery pink chandelier and a giant tufted velvet headboard in the master bedroom.
New Canaan Rental
Carey’s latest real estate snag happened around late 2023. That’s when she began renting a home for $75,000 in New Canaan, Connecticut for $75,000 per month, according to Us Magazine. In 2014, architect Dinyar Wadia completely renovated the space, spending around $6 million. Carey reportedly recorded several songs for her most recent album there, including a verse for the remix of Muni Long’s “Made for Me.” Carey moved out of the Connecticut home this year.
We’re less than one month out from one of the biggest cinematic moments of the year: the upcoming Michael Jackson movie. Appropriately named “Michael,” the film boasts a star-studded cast and the introduction of the late King of Pop’s very own nephew Jaafar, in the titular role.
As we previously told you, there are more than a handful of music moments you can expect from the film as evidenced by the trailer. And to prepare you for the April 24 release, we’re breaking down who’s portraying who so you can be all the way up to speed before it hits theaters.
Keep reading for more and prepare to get your hee-hee on!
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Jaafar Jackson, son of Michael’s older brother Jermaine, will star as his own uncle in the film. And believe us when we tell you, it looks like he’s going to do a beyond stellar job!
Juliano Valdi as Little Michael Jackson
Juliano Valdi will make his feature debut starring as the young Michael Jackson during his Jackson 5 era.
Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson
“Sing Sing” star Colman Domingo will star as the domineering Jackson family patriarch, Joseph Jackson.
Nia Long as Katherine Jackson
“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star Nia Long will play the Jackson Family matriarch, Katherine Jackson.
Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson
Rhyan Hill will star as the older Tito Jackson in the film beginning from their time as The Jacksons into adulthood.
Jamal R. Henderson as Adult Jermaine Jackson
Jamal R. Henderson will be taking on the role as adult Jermaine Jackson, starting from The Jacksons era and beyond.
Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Young Jackie Jackson
“David Makes Man” star Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will be back in front of our screens, this time he’ll star as a young Jackie Jackson in this forthcoming film.
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter as Young Marlon Jackson
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, who played a young Simba in “The Lion King” on Broadway, will star as Marlon Jackson in the film. (Fun fact: this marks the second time Hunter will take on the role as he was previously cast as the famous Jackson brother during the first national tour of “MJ: The Musical.”)
Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones
“Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson will portray legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones, the talent who was behind Michael’s biggest albums like “Thriller” and “Off the Wall.”
Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy
“Power” star Larenz Tate will portray Motown Records founder Berry Gordy in the film, the music exec who signed Michael and his brothers, launching them into stardom.
Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe
“Black KkKlansman” star Laura Harrier will be taking on the role of Suzanne de Passe, who was instrumental in shaping the Jackson 5 image and bringing them over to Motown Records.
Miles Teller as John Branca
“Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller will portray Michael’s longtime lawyer and the current co-executor of Michael’s estate John Branca.
Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson
U.K. actress Jessica Sula from “Split” will portray Michael’s older sister, LaToya.
KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray
KeiLyn Durrel Jones from “How to Die Alone” will portray Michael’s longtime security guard and close friend, Bill Bray.
Kirk Franklin has never been one of those gospel artists that does what’s expected, with his music and his opinions on pop culture happenings often being in stark contrast to the broader gospel community. And his latest opinions on the church and all the chaos happening through ICE is yet another example of that.
If you noticed, there haven’t been too many gospel singers or church leaders getting involved or even sharing their two cents about ICE and the fact that they’re wreaking havoc nationwide. And for Franklin, enough is clearly enough. Speaking to Baller Alert on the red carpet before the 2026 Grammys, Franklin shared that the church ought to be more “intentional” about saying something and that they should be putting their hands to work and caring for others since the government doesn’t look to be doing so.
In a surprising statement, he also mentioned the fact that Jesus’ parents were immigrants. Which, if you think about it—he just might have a point. Biblically, at the time that Jesus was born, he and his parents had to leave for Egypt because there was an order from King Herod at the time to kill newborn male baby boys under two years old born in Bethlehem. Based off definition, that would technically make Jesus and his family refugees as they were literally leaving their home country out of fear and persecution. While they did take up residence in Egypt, they all eventually decided to move to Nazareth to continue raising Jesus.
“I think that we should be very intentional about being very vocal about, first of all, Jesus’ momma and daddy were immigrants. So we just need to be very careful to not be arrogant and prideful. And I think that we need to get in the streets and to be able to save and love as many people as we can,” Franklin said. “And when I say ‘save,’ I’m not talking about just their souls—I’m talking about their lives.”
He continued: “We need to be feeding people, taking care of people, looking out for people. Because the way this government is happening, with this change in AI, it’s gonna put a lot of people out of work. So we need to be more compassionate about the human race.”
Sadly, even though Franklin had a point, some folks on social media didn’t exactly agree.
“He working my nerves and I cant believe Im saying this,” said one user on Instagram.
“Kirk… Not right now,” said another.
“This is what Malcolm x was talking about how politics and entertainment should not go together it’s clownish smh,” one other user noted.
However, there were some folks who understood where folks were coming from.
“He’s right. Technically they were because traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem and then to Egypt. You guys should read your Bible for clarity,” one user wrote on social media.
“Majority of people have never read a Bible or any book in their life for that matter so this would go over their head,” said another.
Added one other person: “The same people cheering on ice attacking people in the street would of cheered on the Roman soldiers while they pierce Jesus’s side.”
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as we take the time to look back on the life of Dr. King, we also want to honor those who have helped uplift his legacy and the legacy of multiple civil rights leaders in the United States: their children. From the King family to the Jackson family, here is what the children of our vital civil rights leaders are doing today.
Yolanda Denise King
Yolanda Denise King, the eldest child of her parents, was an actress who helped cement Black history in film before her passing in 2007 at the age of 51, according to TIME magazine. On camera, she portrayed important figures in Black history, such as Rosa Parks in the miniseries “King” and Malcolm X’s widow in “Death of a Prophet.” She also owned a production company named Higher Ground, which sought to “educate, empower and entertain,” per TIME magazine.
Martin Luther King III
Per his Instagram bio, Martin Luther King III is a global human rights activist. He is the co-founder of the nonprofit community action group Drum Major Institute and the nonprofit organization Realizing the Dream. He is also co-host of the “My Legacy” podcast and co-author of the book of the same title, which inspires others to consider how their daily actions can help them create their own legacies. On his social media, King often shares Black history moments and inspiring messages.
Dexter Scott King
Dexter Scott King was appointed CEO of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in 1993, just four years after he had stepped down from his position as the head of the center’s operations in 1989, according to PEOPLE. He told the magazine that he had struggled to reach the position of CEO as he had been criticized for the way he had run the center before. Along with his brother Martin Luther King III, he was also in charge of his father’s estate, per PEOPLE.
King passed in January 2024 from prostate cancer.
Dr Bernice Albertine King
According to her website, Dr. Bernice Albertine King is a peace advocate, strategist and global thought leader. She is also the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. On her social media, King continues to honor her father’s legacy and uplift those without a platform. Recently, she has shared posts spreading awareness about ICE raids and the families who have been affected by them.
The children of Dr. Cleveland Sellers and Gwendolyn Sellers are following the example their father set for them. Bakari Sellers is a civil rights activist, political commentator for CNN and an attorney for Strom Law Firm. He was included in the Forbes 2025 America’s Best-In-State Lawyers list. He has published three books: the 2020 memoir “My Vanishing Country,” the 2022 children’s book “Who Are Your People,” and the 2024 political book “The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn’t and How We All Can Move Forward Now.”
Cleveland Sellers III
Brother of Bakari, Cleveland Sellers III doesn’t lead a very public life, but according to LinkedIn, he works as the general manager of the Americas market for Foundever, a customer experience technology company. He is also a board member of the nonprofit agency Urban League of Central Carolinas, which works to empower the community to achieve financial stability and social justice, according to the website. The organization offers youth programs, initiatives to empower fathers, alternatives to violence, programs that help formerly incarcerated Black men re-enter society, and a workforce development program.
Dr. Nosizwe Sellers
Sister of Bakari and Cleveland III, Dr. Nosizwe Sellers works for the VA Southeast Network (VISN 7), a healthcare service for veterans across Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, she is the chief consultant for Primary Care, a central resource and advocate for primary care for eight VA medical facilities.
In March 2025, Sellers was recognized for her work by being awarded the Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) status from the American College of Healthcare Executives, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Jonathan Jackson
Son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, Congressman Jonathan Jackson is an activist currently serving his second term as the U.S. representative for Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. According to his website, Jackson is also a spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by his father and an advocate for public education.
Santita Jackson
Jonathan’s sister Santita Jackson is both an entertainer and a political commentator. She has toured with the likes of Roberta Flack and performed the national anthem for President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration. In 1992, she was also Michelle Obama’s maid of honor at her wedding to Barack Obama, according to the Lookingglass Theatre Company. Currently, she hosts her own radio show, “The Santita Jackson Show,” which can be watched on YouTube.
Jesse Jackson Jr.
Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. served as a representative for Illinois between 1995 and 2012 before resigning due to health issues, according to the BBC. Since then, he has helped support his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, as his part-time caregiver after the elder Jackson was hospitalized for progressive supranuclear palsy in November 2025 and released just a week later.
Speaking with USA TODAY, Jackson said, “It’s an honor and a blessing to help care for my father,” but also added that it has been “mentally, emotionally and financially” taxing for the Jackson family. In October 2025, Jackson announced his bid for election to Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District for the 2026 cycle.
Yusef Jackson
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s son Yusef Jackson has a decorated belt of impressive career achievements. He is a director on the board of Soho House & Co Inc and is a private investor, attorney, entrepreneur and corporate advisor, according to the Soho House & Co site. He also serves on the board of Uniting Voices Chicago and works as the chief operating officer of his father’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, according to Jackson’s LinkedIn.
Jacqueline Jackson
Preferring to stay out of the public eye, Rev. Jesse Jackson’s daughter Jacqueline Jackson has little information about her available to the public. However, in an interview with USA TODAY, her brother Jesse Jackson Jr. said she had recently put her teaching career “on hold” to be a full-time caregiver for her father.
Andrea Young
Andrea Young, daughter of civil rights leader Andrew Young and equal education advocate Jean Young, is the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. According to the ACLU of Georgia, she has dedicated her career to defending the civil and human rights of all marginalized people. She has contributed to national and international policies, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Act and the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act, which sanctioned South Africa’s former apartheid regime.
Paula Young Shelton
Daughter of Andrew Young, Paula Young Shelton is using her platform as an author to write award-winning children’s books about Black history. Her works include the 2011 Cooperative Children’s Book Center Choices winner “Child of the Civil Rights Movement” and “Just Like Jesse Owens,” a picture book she wrote with her father. She is a first-grade teacher in Washington, D.C., according to Penguin Random House.
Andrew “Bo” Young
Andrew “Bo” Young III is an entrepreneur and a board member of Greenwood, a mobile banking platform for Black and Latino people. The platform was inspired by Tulsa’s early 20th-century Greenwood District, also known as “Black Wall Street,” and aims to help Black and Latino communities flourish financially, according to the Greenwood site.
Lisa Young Alston
Before her passing in March 2025, Andrew and Jean Young’s daughter Lisa Young Alston devoted her time to caring for others by advocating for education, volunteering at local schools in Atlanta and serving as a member of the Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America to nurture future African American leaders through volunteer and philanthropic work. She was also an active member of First Congregational Church, her local church, according to her public obituary.
Reena Denise Evers-Everette
Daughter of civil rights icons Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, Reena Denise Evers-Everette is the executive director of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute. At the institute, she continues to uplift her father’s legacy and advocate for modern civil and human rights alongside her mother, Myrlie Evers-Williams, according to the Jackson, Mississippi, tourism site. Last year, she spoke with Mississippi Public Broadcasting to honor her father’s legacy for his 100th Birthday celebration.
James Van Dyke Evers
The youngest son of Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, James Van Dyke Evers, is a professional photographer who has captured significant moments in Black history, such as his mother’s invocation at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, according to NPR.
Darrell Kenyatta Evers
Darrell Kenyatta Evers was an expressive painter whose art focused on the topics of prejudice and his father’s life and death. He was also an entrepreneur who created Intellikey Labs in Burbank, California, with his wife. The laboratory was one of the nation’s largest quality control DVD companies, according to The Washington Post. He passed away in 2001.
John Miles Lewis
John Miles Lewis, the only child of Rep. John Lewis and Lillian Miles Lewis, keeps a low profile. He has an artistic side and focused on a music career in the early 2000s, according to The Washington Post. However, he helps carry forward his family’s legacy through the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. In 2022, when the foundation launched, Lewis noted that it was his father’s vision to support good work, inspire “good troublemaking,” and make the world a better place, according to the business publication, The Nonprofit Times.
Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz
Daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz is a college professor, award-winning author of the historical fiction novel “X” and an advocate for youth empowerment, according to her site. Last August, Shabazz gave a talk at the National Civil Rights Museum to honor her father’s legacy in celebration of his 100th birthday, according to The Voice.
Attallah Shabazz
Attallah Shabazz keeps a largely low profile outside of the public eye, but in a 1989 interview with Rolling Stone, she told the magazine her dad was “big fun,” and she has warm memories of her childhood with him.
“It was wholesome, it was quaint. As grand a nationalist as Malcolm X was, he was an even grander parent. He was big fun,” she said.
Qubilah Shabazz spent part of her early adult years in Paris as a translator before moving back to the United States with her young son, Malcolm Shabazz. Back in the U.S., Shabazz was arrested in 1995 for plotting to kill Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom she believed was responsible for her father’s assassination. According to PEOPLE, she accepted a plea deal that required her to undergo a two-year drug and psychiatric program in San Antonio. Now she keeps a low profile.
Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz
Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz was a theater arts major but has chosen to remain largely out of the spotlight. However, in 2018, Gamilah and her sisters launched the clothing line Malcolm X Legacy to help rebrand their father’s image, which they felt had been distorted, according to The New Yorker.
Malaak Shabazz
The youngest of the daughters, Malaak Shabazz, never met her father before he was assassinated. However, she was taught about his legacy by her mother, according to PEOPLE. Malaak prefers to keep a low profile, studied biochemistry in college and has only publicly spoken about her father’s legacy on rare occasions. In a 2015 interview with France 24, Malaak said she believed the world would be a better place if he were still alive.
Malikah Shabazz
Malikah Shabazz was the twin sister of Malaak Shabazz and, like her sister, learned about her father’s legacy through their mother. She studied architecture and founded a national mentorship program for students. Shabazz was found dead at age 56 in her Brooklyn apartment in 2021. She died of natural causes after “being ill for some time”, according to The Root.
Juandalynn Abernathy is a soprano concert singer. She began singing in church as a young girl, which served as a source of comfort after her family’s home in Montgomery, Alabama, was bombed on Jan. 10, 1957, according to the Tanne Foundation, an awards and grants organization for the arts. Her talent led to a master’s degree from the Boston Conservatory of Music and a scholarship from the Goethe-Institut in Munich, Germany. She has had a decorated career performing internationally and was recently honored as a 2025 Tanne Award recipient. Today, she lives in Germany and offers vocal coaching for multiple genres, according to her site.
Ralph David Abernathy III
The Rev. Ralph David Abernathy III was a Georgia state senator between 1992 and 1999, according to USA TODAY. Throughout his career, he helped create firearm legislation to protect minors and worked to protect his father’s legacy before his death in due to colon cancer March 2016.
Kwame Luthuli Abernathy
Kwame Luthuli Abernathy lives a life outside the public eye as an attorney in Atlanta and ran as a candidate for Atlanta City Council District 9 in 2017, emphasizing a platform of community safety, according to his social media.
Michael Julian Bond
Michael Julian Bond, the son of civil rights icon Julian Bond, is a member of the Atlanta City Council. He was first elected in 1993 to represent District 3 and returned to the council in 2009 to serve in the Post 1 At-Large seat. Bond remains a diligent public servant, according to the Atlanta City Council. As a legislator, he has authored and co-authored more than 1,000 pieces of legislation—more per term than any other member in Atlanta’s history, per council records.
Phyllis Jane Bond McMillan
Phyllis Jane Bond McMillan, the eldest child of Julian Bond and Alice Clopton, maintains a private life but contributes to her family’s historical record through academic projects through the Julian Bond Oral History Project.
Like his brothers and sisters, Jeffrey Alvin Bond, the fourth child of Julian Bond and Alice Clopton, maintains a largely private life while serving as a dedicated protector of their family’s place in American history through the Julian Bond Oral History Project.
Elisabeth Williams-Omilami, the daughter of civil rights leaders the Rev. Hosea Williams and Juanita T. Williams, continues her parents’ legacy of advocacy. She serves as president of Hosea Helps—also known as Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless—the largest Black-owned food bank in the Southeast. She is also an actress who appeared as a caseworker in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side” and played the role of a teacher in the 1999 political drama “Selma, Lord, Selma.”
Hosea Williams II
Hosea Williams II passed away from leukemia in 1998 at age 43, according to CBS News, but worked throughout his life to continue his father’s legacy in civil rights activism. In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” his daughter Porsha Williams noted she never saw her grandfather or father stop their advocacy work. She credited their lifelong dedication as the inspiration for her own work with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Barbara Williams Emerson
The eldest daughter of civil rights leaders, the Rev. Hosea Williams and Juanita T. Williams, Dr. Barbara Williams Emerson has spent her life extending her family’s fight for human rights. She is the president of Emerson Educational and Management Consultants and a founding board member of Be The Change People Inc., an organization that supports disadvantaged students pursuing medicine and health sciences in Uganda, according to the non-partisan organization, SCOPE50.
Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella
Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella, the daughter of civil rights leader Whitney Young Jr., is the author of “I CAN Finish College: The Overcome Any Obstacle and Get Your Degree Guide.” The book is a resource designed to help first-generation, low-income, and underrepresented students complete their degrees. Cantarella has a distinguished career as an educator, having served as an associate dean at Hunter College, a dean at Princeton University, and a senior administrator at New York University’s College of Arts and Sciences, according to the book’s site.
Lauren Young Casteel
Lauren Young Casteel was the president and CEO of The Women’s Foundation of Colorado, a community-funded project that aims to protect and advance gender, racial, and financial equity for all Colorado women, but retired from the foundation in January 2025. She now serves as a board member for the Independent Sector, a national membership organization that advocates for nonprofits and philanthropic groups, according to their site.
Jacqueline “Cookie” Hamer Flakes
Jacqueline “Cookie” Hamer Flakes—daughter of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer and her husband, Perry “Pap” Hamer—helped honor her mother’s memory with the 2022 book “Mama Fannie: Growing Up the Daughter of Civil Rights Icon Fannie Lou Hamer.” She spoke about her mother’s legacy at events across the country, including a book launch at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson and a Juneteenth celebration in Holly Springs. She was also an honorary member of Youth Against Gang Activities (YAGA) in Mississippi. Flakes passed away from breast cancer on March 27, 2023, at the age of 56, according to her public obituary.
Lenora “Nook” Hamer Flakes
Lenora “Nook” Hamer Flakes was a lifelong resident of Ruleville, Mississippi. According to Mississippi Today, she worked as the water clerk at Ruleville City Hall for 26 years before her retirement in 2015. She passed away on July 13, 2019, at age 53.
As hard as it may be to believe, 2026 marks the five-year anniversary of Issa Rae’s iconic show, “Insecure.” The show–which centered around the life and times of Issa Dee, her crew of friends, and the ups and downs of living, loving and working in Los Angeles–became a cultural staple and helped usher back “appointment television,” especially where millennials were concerned.
Across the shows five seasons, “Insecure” secured multiple Emmy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image award nominations and a handful of wins; prompted multiple internet memes and GIFs; and served a template for what modern-day, successful shows about a group of friends existing looked like.
So in honor of the show and it’s undeniable legacy that we thought we’d check in to see exactly what the cast is up to now and the successes they’ve garnered in the time since “Insecure” went off the air. Keep reading to find out more!
Issa Rae- “Issa Dee”
To say Issa Rae’s Hollywood career has continuously been in an upswing since “Insecure” ended in 2021 would arguably be putting it lightly. She’s been in numerous films since the show said goodbye like the Oscar-winning “American Fiction,” “Barbie” (where she played the president), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” She also produced the popular 2025 comedy, “One of Them Days” starring SZA and Keke Palmer. Outside of Hollywood, Rae has leaned more into her entrepreneurial side by launching her own brand of (delicious) prosecco, Viarae and in 2024, her first fine dining restaurant, Somerville.
Yvonne Orji- “Molly Carter”
The same year “Insecure” came to an end was the same year that Yvonne Orji released her memoir” Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams” and starred in “Vacation Friends” starring opposite Lil Rel Howery and John Cena. Two years later, she combatted a Juneteenth killer in the hilarious movie, “The Blackening,” secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, and filmed the sequel, “Vacation Friends 2.” In 2025, she landed a gig as the host for Netflix’s “Pop the Balloon” live dating series and made her directorial debut with the short film “Jamaal: A Day in the Life of a Black Man With No Additional Trauma.”
Natasha Rothwell- “Kelli Prenny”
First things first–let us just say that we wanted a second season of Natasha Rothwell’s 2024 Hulu show, “How to Die Alone!” We were robbed, OK?! Anyway, thankfully, things are still looking up for her as she’s been in some pretty cool projects since then like “The White Lotus” and overall since “Insecure” ended, like the Timothy Chalamet-led film, “Wonka” in 2023 and the animated film “Wish.”
Amanda Seales- “Tiffany DuBois”
2025 Root 100 honoree Amanda Seales, who portrayed the bougie but funny Tiffany DuBois, has spent much her time post-“Insecure” speaking truth to power through her podcast “Small Doses with Amanda Seales” and her eponymous show. And while she may have had a few viral moments thanks to her 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe and that Jubilee video where she debated against 20 conservatives–it’s been a minute since we’ve seen her on-camera. But 2026 might change that and she could be back on our screens in no time. Only time will tell.
Jay Ellis- “Lawrence Walker”
Similar to Rae, Jay Ellis (a.k.a. Lawrence) has also been on a consistent run since “Insecure.” Whether its starring in major movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Freaky Tales” or binge-worthy shows like “Running Point” and “All Her Fault”–there’s no debating that Ellis has been booked and busy! Somehow, he’s also released a memoir, had a baby, and completed an off-Broadway play Duke & Roya. (Wow, all of this and we don’t have any Woot-Woots on our phone, go figure). Anyways, keep it up, Jay!
Christina Elmore- “Condola Hayes”
While being an actress and playing the woman who arguably broke up Issa and Lawrence’s reconciliation–otherwise known as Condola (not to be confused with Condolezza/Condolences/Contraception/Crayola)–was fun for Christina Elmore, we can bet that she’s having a lot of fun as a mommy to her third child. She welcomed her daughter in 2024, which was the same year the HBO show “The Girl on the Bus” came out.
Sarunas Jackson- “Dro Peña”
While we still have some outstanding questions about the true nature of Dro (played by Sarunas Jackson) and Candace’s marriage, we can truly say that Jackson took on the role effortlessly. That’s probably why he was able secure a longstanding gig on Freeform’s “Good Trouble” and later in Apple TV’s 2025 hit show, “Presumed Innocent,” starring alongside acting heavy-hitters like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga.
Jean Elie- “Ahmal Dee”
Life has been pretty good for Jean Elie, who hilariously played Issa’s gay little brother. In addition to co-creating AllBlk’s popular show “Send Help” alongside Mike Gauyo, he’s also in the process of crowdfunding for a new vertical series “Living Practical.” For just $10 as part of his Patreon subscription, people can receive a producer credit on the show and a share in 30 percent of the revenue the show generates. In between all of that, he also starred in the 2023 film “Another Happy Day” and served as a creative consultant on the forthcoming Disney+ show, “Wonder Man,” starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. On a personal front, Elie married the love of his life and welcomed their first child in July 2025.
Kendrick Sampson- “Nathan Campbell”
Kendrick Sampson (a.k.a. Lyft Bae) may not have gotten the happy ended some fans wanted at the end of “Insecure,” but things have definitely looked up for him in the year’s since the show’s ending. In addition to starring in a cute, Prime Video romcom, “Something From Tiffanys,” he’s also set to star as Quincy Jones in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, which hits theaters April 2026. His activism is also still going strong through both his organization BLD PWR and his personal social media presence.
Y’lan Noel- “Daniel King”
If you were looking to keep up with fine-ass Daniel, played by Y’lan Noel on social media since “Insecure” said goodbye in 2021–you’d have better luck trying to find a needle in a haystack as Noel doesn’t post like that. Instead, you’re going to have to be intentional about catching his onscreen work such as the 2024 Apple TV period drama series, “Lady in the Lake,” the satirical thriller film “A Lot of Nothing,” or have a keen ear to pick out some of his voice acting like he did in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”
Wade Allain-Marcus- “Derek DuBois”
Things have been somewhat quiet when it comes to Wade Allain-Marcus–that is, if you don’t count his film remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” which came out in 2024. The film had a theatrical release before finding a home on BET+. If television is more your speed, then check him out in the British, psychological thriller “Eric” on Netflix.
Leonard Robinson- “Taurean Jackson”
Though comedic actor Leonard Robinson, who played Molly’s coworker-turned-hubby Taurean, took about an eight month break from doing comedy due to the sad death of his father in 2024, he’s since returned to comedy clubs, performing hilarious sets and connecting with fans and others through good laughs and a good time. You can currently catch him putting on or acting in productions at the Groundlings Theater in LA, if you’re in Southern California. If TV is more your speed, then check him out in the “Mythic Quest” spinoff “Side Quest,” which aired in March 2025 on Apple TV.
Tristen J. Winger- “Thug Yoda”
You can thank Tristen J. Winger’s character Thug Yoda for making it almost second-nature to pronounce all words beginning with a “c” with a “b” instead (ex: Blorox bleach instead of Chlorox bleach, bare bears instead of Care Bears, you get the picture.) But outside of hilariously changing the cultural lexicon, Winger has also had more time in front of the camera since “Insecure’s” ending thanks to the short-lived CBS comedy, “So Help Me Todd.” He’s also done some voice acting on Adult Swim’s “Oh My God… Yes!”
Neil Brown Jr. – “Chad Kerr”
We think we can all agree that there was no other person who could’ve perfectly played Chad like Neil Brown Jr. did. Thankfully, his comedic talents and overall acting prowess helped him secure roles in other projects like “Seal Team,”(which aired for seven seasons, ending in October 2024), “The Equalizer,” “The Walking Dead, “and more. In April 2025, Brown Jr. was announced as one of the cast members for the upcoming “Martin” spinoff on BET+, “Varnell Hill.”
Alexander Hodge- “Andrew Tan”
Though we’re ultimately happy Molly got her happy ending in the end, we still need justice for AsianBae, a.k.a. Andre Tan who was played by Alexander Hodge because he was a good dude! Regardless, it looks as if life has been good to Hodge in real life as he’s been able to secure roles in multiple television and film projects since “Insecure” went off the air, including: “Gross Pointe Garden Society” (2025), “Joy Ride” (2023), “She Taught Love” (2024), “Which Brings Me to You” (2023), and more.
Leon Thomas- “Neighbor Bae”
While some Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” fans may have immediately recognized Leon Thomas as Neighbor Bae in “Insecure,” others got their first glimpse at an artist who would soon go from being in the background as a pretty successful singer-songwriter for other big name stars to Grammy-nominated music artist himself years later. Though he may have temporarily put down his acting bag, he picked up his music bag and went full-speed ahead thanks to the release of his 2024 album “Mutt and the subsequent “Mutt: Deluxe” in 2025– of which earned him six nominations at the 2026 Grammys. He’s also set to go on tour with Bruno Mars later in the year.
Even if you’re a person who generally likes to Netflix and chill, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate. And when it comes to partying, no one does it like celebrities. The end of 2025 was no exception as some of our favorite Black celebrities rang in the new year in their own special way in cities all across the country.
From electrifying performances to a surprise proposal, we’re looking at how some of our favorite Black celebs rang in the new year.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson spent their New Year’s Eve together in Times Square.
Ciara
Ciara took to the stage in Times Square to show off her best moves.
Diana Ross
Diana Ross took the stage to perform a medley of her hits for millions of fans in Times Square.
Mariah Carey
The Queen of Christmas kept the party going into the new year.
50 Cent
Rapper 50 Cent spent his New Year’s Eve in Miami, partying with Flo Rida and Flavor Flav at E11EVEN.
Don Lemon
Journalist Don Lemon was outside in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.
DL Hugley
Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley was among the celebrities who rang in the new year with Don Lemon in New Orleans.
G Herbo
Rapper G Herbo made the night even more special by proposing to his girlfriend Taina Williams at NeYo and Terrance J’s party in Miami.
Lewis Hamilton
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton showed up at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen.
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper performed at the Chicago Riverwalk for fans who braved the cold temps.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice celebrated her 26th birthday on January 1. She got it in at the gym on NYE for one last workout in 2025.
2 Chainz
Rapper 2 Chainz spent his night at Miami’s Brooklyn Chop House at a party hosted by NeYo and Terrance J.
NeYo
NeYo performed for guests at his New Year’s Eve party at Brooklyn Chop House in Miami.
After two federal judges issued President Donald Trump an ultimatum regarding SNAP benefits, the Trump administration has finally put forth a plan to keep millions of Americans from starving… at least for now.
We previously told you millions went without SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1 after Congress failed to come to an agreement over funding. The pause to food assistance marked the first time in history SNAP had ever been cut off. Expectedly, Democrats, Republicans, human rights activists and federal judges pushed back against the president, who ultimately had the power to overturn this unprecedented issue.
Several states took legal action against the administration. In Massachusetts, Judge Indira Talwani ruled that the government is required to tap into emergency money for SNAP, even if it’s just making partial payments. She gave Trump until Monday (Nov. 3) to come up with a plan to make it happen.
In response to the judge’s ruling, Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, saying he “instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible.” He went on to blame Democrats for the shutdown: “If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay,” he wrote
The administration told a federal court in accordance with the Monday deadline that it will partially pay out SNAP benefits to the nearly 42 million Americans on the program. He only promised to fund assistance only during the month of November, according to the court filing. SNAP recipients are now set to receive 50 percent of what they normally would under the president’s new court order.
Under past government shutdowns, emergency money has always been used to provide food assistance for Americans. The Trump administration previously argued that money in the $5 billion contingency fund could not be used for SNAP. But after another judge in Rhode Island pushed back against Trump’s claims about funding, the administration drastically changed its tune.
In a separate lawsuit, Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. ruled in favor of Democracy Forward, the organization which requested a temporary restraining order in light of the pause to benefits, CBS News reported. On Saturday (Nov. 1), McConnell gave Trump the same Monday deadline to figure out a way to use contingency funds for SNAP. Both McConnell and Talwani ruled it’s up to the Trump administration to decide exactly how much money will be distributed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, sent out a memo last week declaring “the well has run dry.” For over a month, Congress has been at a stand still regarding federal funding. Democrats want Republicans to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for Americans; Republicans want the government to open up before any negotiations can be made.
“Right now, the problem is everybody wants to win,” W.V. Sen. Jim Justice said of the current debacle. “And you’ve got a lot of people really hurting, and that really upsets me,” the Republican continued.
While most people were outside still celebrating Halloween on Saturday (Nov.1), a handful of Black stars and celebrities gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala, honoring movie director Ryan Coogler.
The 14th annual event, put on by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, highlights creatives whose work has reshaped their respective fields. Given the massive success of Coogler’s movie “Sinners,” it was only fitting that Coogler be one of this year’s honorees alongside painter and artist Mary Corse.
During his acceptance speech, Coogler beautifully reflected on his journey in filmmaking, finding community in Los Angeles, and making beautiful art while “existing in that zone of art, utility and commerce” as a Black person in America.
But seeing as how this event is one of L.A.’s most prestigious galas and was presented in partnership with Gucci, you already know some of our favorite Black stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet! From a very dapper Damson Idris to a truly stunning Queen Latifah, keep reading to see how these fashionably famous faces and more popped out!
Ryan and Zinzi Coogler
Honoree Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi showed up looking every bit like a Black Barbie and Ken. We can’t wait to see them once again on a red carpet holding some gold hardware in their hand real soon.
Queen Latifah
When it comes to Queen Latifah, we can always count on her to give us an effortless slay from her hair down to her outfit. LACMA 2025 was no exception!
Quinta Brunson
This ain’t Janine Teagues! Quinta Brunson made sure to step out in a simple yet chic black dress that perfectly complimented her short and sweet pixie cut.
Angela Bassett
If there’s one thing the “Queen Mother” Angela Bassett is going to do, it’s have fun and serve an amazing look on a carpet. This fringe, chartreuse dress is a moment all on its own!
Damson Idris
When has Damson Idris not given suave, smooth and debonair? While you try to answer that question, we’ll continue to admire his gray look at this year’s LACMA gala.
Doja Cat
Tapped as the musical guest for the evening, Doja Cat made a stunning appearance in this orange-gold, sequined dress with a show-stopping, thigh-high split.
Ryan Destiny
Model and actress Ryan Destiny came through in an ethereal white gown and a slicked back hairdo, making her look even more angelic than she usually looks on the runways and in fashion spreads.
Ava DuVernay
One of the most regal looks of the night, movie director Ava DuVernay shined in a light gray, muted lavender dress and flawless ‘locs.
Cynthia Bailey
Supermodel and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey popped out on her velvet suit, tie steez and blonde curls. Move over, Justin Timberlake!
Tessa Thompson
Fresh off the release of her film”Hedda,” (which is available to stream now on Prime Video), Tessa Thompson sparkled in a silver turtleneck dress!
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo may have had bedazzled eyes on her dress, but all eyes couldn’t help but be fixated on her for this dramatic and shiny look!
Miles Caton
Miles Caton, the breakout star from Coogler’s “Sinners,” stopped by alongside his co-star Omar Benson Miller (fourth from left) and others looking clean and smooth for the night’s festivities.
Tyriq Withers
“Him” star Tyriq Withers brought a classic plaid pattern to the LACMA carpet and showed us all once again why he’s next up onscreen and in fashion.
Kerry Washington
The always amazing Kerry Washington made sure to strut her fashionable stuff and stop by the red carpet in this unique gown!
Let’s be real: with the tariff wars, everything starting to get more expensive — and that includes haircare, too. However, there are still styles and hacks that will save you some coins and make sure your hair is on point. That’s why we’ve created a list of ideas for you to try in case you need a new style that is also budget-friendly. And fellas, we’ve got you covered too.
Styling Your Locs
Maybe you’re trying to get the most out of your locs before booking an appointment with your loctician, and if that’s the case, we’ve got you. Here are some cute styles that will make your locs last a little longer between retwists.
Winter Haircare
However, retwists might not be your only concern. It’s getting colder, which means your haircare routine will have to change to make sure your hair stays healthy and hydrated.
Quick Weaves
Bundles can be expensive, and if you’re ballin on a budget, a quick weave is a style you could consider. Quick weaves are cheaper, versatile and chic.
Reusing Bundles
Got some braiding hair leftover? Don’t let it go to waste! Instead, you can use the spare bundles to achieve stunning looks with your natural hair, like this braided bun.
Beard Care
Guys, beard care is just as important as hair care, and these are some shaving tips to make sure you keep your skin smooth while also keeping your beard clean.
Mini Twists
If you’re looking for a low-maintenance style for your natural hair this winter, then mini twists are the way to go. They’re pretty, long-lasting, and will keep your hair moisturized.
Braid Your Hair
If you don’t already, it could be a good time to learn how to braid. Now, you don’t have to do elaborate styles, but a simple style can last you a long time and save you from having to book an appointment each month.
Recycle Your Wig
Ladies, before you throw away a perfectly good lacefront, why not recycle it? Turn that wig into a leave-out and get at least another month of use from it.
Water and Oil Retwist
Again, it is important to make sure your hair is well moisturized, and one easy way to do that is by making sure you retwist your hair using just oil and water.
Pixie Cut Styles
Pixie cuts are fabulous, and it’s common for them to be slicked down after hours of moulding and texturizing. And while that does look good, finger coiling your pixie is just as elegant and something you can do from home in half the time.
Silk Presses
It is silk press season, but sometimes silk presses don’t last as long as you would want them to. However, they can easily be brought back to life with some dry shampoo and a quick run over with some straighteners.
Shape Ups
It’s not always worth going to the barber for something you can do from the comfort of your home. These are some tips to follow so that you can start doing your own shape ups.
Braid Styles:
Listen…braids take a long time to take out and even longer to get them done. You might not have that time. So here is a style to try on your knotless to get extra wear out of them.