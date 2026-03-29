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  • Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait to Read in April 2026

    Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait to Read in April 2026

    Spring has officially arrived with a great new list of books by Black authors. A touching memoir from Blair Underwood, a book of rare photos of Prince, and a guide to decluttering your home and your life are just a few titles on our reading list.

    So don’t worry about being bored on a rainy April weekend. There are so many great books to choose from this month that you might even forget about all of your streaming services.

    Don’t miss these books by Black authors set to hit the shelves in April 2026

    Anchored, Aligned, Acccountable: A Framework for Transcending Bullsh*t and Transforming Our Lives and Work” by Aiko Bethea (Apr. 21)

    Penguin Random House

    In “Anchored, Aligned, Accountable,” Aiko Bethea, a leadership consultant, executive coach to Fortune 500 organizations, and Founder and CEO of RARE Coaching and Consulting, draws on her years of experience coaching leaders to talk about how power and identity shape who gets to speak honestly and who pays a price for telling the truth.

    “Aiko Bethea is not here for the bullsh*t. Not mine. Or yours. Or anybody’s! Her book reads like an intimate chat with your most practical and insightful girlfriend who just happens to be a genius leadership coach,” said actress Kerry Washington.

    “A Soldier’s Wife” by Blair Underwood (Apr. 14)

    Harper Collins

    Actor Blair Underwood’s “A Soldier’s Wife” is a touching tribute to his mother, Marilyn Ann Scales Underwood. Through memories as well as interviews with family members and friends, Underwood celebrates the strong and supportive woman who was a mother, an entrepreneur and a soldier’s wife.

    “‘Til Death Do We Parent: Raising My Kid With His Dad” by Jess Hilarious (Apr. 28)

    Simon & Schuster

    In “‘Til Death Do We Parent,” comedian and “The Breakfast Club” co-host Jess Hilarious tells her story of how she’s worked to create a healthy co-parenting relationship with her high school sweetheart in the laugh-out-loud way that only she can. What comes through in this book is that, despite their ups and downs, Jess has made maintaining a positive, nurturing environment for her son her top priority.

    “Echoes of Cabrini-Green: Letters to My Mother” by Rudolph Elliot Willis (Apr. 21)

    Southern Illinois University Press

    Rudolph Elliot Willis writes about growing up in one of Chicago’s most notorious public housing projects in “Echoes of Cabrini-Green.” He shares his experience as one of ten children who leaned on faith and his mother’s love to overcome poverty and the threat of violence to earn a medical degree.

    “Prince: Black, White, Color” by Steve Parke (Apr. 14)

    Simon & Schuster

    Award-winning photographer Steve Parke isn’t Black, but anyone who calls themselves a Prince fan is going to want to get their hands on his book, “Prince: Black, White, Color.” A coffee table must-have, the book includes exclusive, unique photos of the legendary artist who left the world too soon.

    “What Stays and What Goes: Organize with Intention and Create Space for Grace” by Faith Roberson (Apr. 7)

    Simon & Schuster

    Professional organizer Faith Roberson teaches us how to organize with intention in her new book,“What Stays and What Goes.” A perfect guide for your spring cleaning process, Roberson writes about housework as a form of self-care that will allow you to get rid of clutter in your home and your life.

    “How Black Music Took Over the World” by Melvin Gibbs (Apr. 14)

    Hachette Book Group

    In “How Black Music Took Over the World,” Melvin Gibbs writes about the influence of African rhythms on the music we all know and love.

    “Soundtrack” by Jason Reynolds (Apr. 14)

    Penguin Random House

    New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds is back with a new coming-of-age novel, “Soundtrack.” Set in New York City in the early 2000s, the story follows a young man who is trying to make it as a musician with his all-Black punk band. But as their popularity grows, so does the pressure.

    “Good Grief, Pass the Bread, Mom is Dead” by Angela Nissel

    Harper Collins

    “Good Grief, Pass the Bread, Mom is Dead” is a touching and funny new memoir from Angela Nissel. Nissel writes honestly about her experience caring for her mother during her battle with cancer while juggling the personal and professional challenges she was dealing with in her own life at the time.

    “Leave Your Mess at Home” by Tolani Akinola (Apr. 14)

    Penguin Random House

    “Leave Your Mess at Home” is a new novel by Tolani Akinola, which tells the story of four Nigerian American siblings who find their way back together in Chicago after spending years apart.

    “Salt, Sweat & Steam: The Fiery Education of an Accidental Chef ” by Brigid Washington (Apr. 28)

    Macmillan Publishers

    “Salt, Sweat & Steam” is a new book by Brigid Washington, a Trinidadian food writer whose work has appeared in The New York TimesFood & WineBon Appetit. Washington gives a behind the scenes look at her experience studying at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America.

    “I Was Told There Would Be Romance” by Marie Arnold (Apr. 14)

    Hachette Book Group

    Fans of YA romance will want to get their hands on a paperback copy of “I Was Told There Would Be Romance.” The story follows Fancy Augustine, a Haitian American teen who is trying to navigate the ups and downs of high school life.

  • A Peek at Mariah Carey’s Fly Real Estate Portfolio, In Honor of Her Birthday

    A Peek at Mariah Carey’s Fly Real Estate Portfolio, In Honor of Her Birthday

    It’s tiiimmeeee! For what, you may ask? Mariah Carey’s 56th birthday, of course! And while she may have had the music industry on lock for years, the singer has also built a strong reputation in the real estate world. From properties in New York– her home state– California and even the Bahamas, Carey has one of the most impressive property histories of any of her peers.

    Wouldn’t you like to know where the “Vision of Love” singer rests her head after making fans go crazy? Well, here’s your chance! Combing through reports, we were able to give you an inside scoop on all of her past and present properties and all of the shocking drama attached to them…

    Buying Her First House

    American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and husband, American music executive, Tommy Mottola, attend the ‘Salute to American Heroes Gala’, 1995. (Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

    As a New York native, it shouldn’t surprise you that Carey chose her home state as the first place to build her “forever” home. She married music executive Tommy Mottola in 1993, according to reports. And together, they cashed out on 51 acres in Bedford, New York. According to Architectural Digest (AD), the couple spent the next few years building their completely custom home. The mansion had nine bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a recording studio, a ballroom, a pistol range and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

    The Tragedy of the Bedford Property

    @mariahxdiscography

    Mariah Carey Talks and Laughs about her Benford home she burned down in 1999. 💕😂 Mariah’s life is so interesting. With all the things shes gone through and still smiles and walks around like it all doesnt bother her. She is a strong women.🧠💪

    ♬ original sound – MariahXDiscography

    As we all know, Carey and Mottola divorced in 1997. That’s the same year the decided to sell their dream home. At the time, the property broke the record for most expensive sale in Westchester County for $20.5 million. The mansion set another record two years later, when it caught fire an burned to the ground, according to The New York Times

    Tribeca Penthouse

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Mariah Carey speaks onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Apple Music)

    After her divorce, Carey returned to New York City where she purchased her penthouse in the Tribeca neighborhood. She ended up securing a $5.5 million penthouse and the $3.5 million apartment below it to create her own compound.

    Designing the Butterfly Penthouse

    Carey, who was still celebrating the success of her “Butterfly” album in 1997, used her music to inspire the interior design choices of the NYC penthouse. According to AD, the singer teamed up with interior decorator Mario Buatta, who granted her wishes and flooded the place with butterflies.

    “We put them wherever we could,” Buatta told AD. “There are butterfly handles on the cabinets in the bedroom, and butterflies are woven into the bed hangings. They’re even on the soap in the bath and on the tiles in the kitchen. There are so many butterflies in this apartment, you don’t even notice them. But Mariah does.”

    ‘MTV Cribs’ Feature

    According to reports, Carey still owns the Tribeca estate. The home was featured in her 2002 episode of “MTV Cribs.”

    Bahamas Beachfront Property

    In 2007, Carey decided to expand her real estate portfolio to the Bahamas, where she secured a $5 million beachfront home. The three-acre property featured four pavilions, 4,000 square feet of interior living space and covered terraces and marble walkways, AD reported. It was in this home that Carey married her second husband, actor and comedian Nick Cannon, in April 2008.

    Marrying Nick Cannon

    PARIS, FRANCE – APRIL 27: Mariah Carey and her husband Nick Cannon during the their vows renewal ceremony, photocall on April 27, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

    According to PEOPLE, the couple got married before they ever revealed their relationship to the public. They had matching tattoos and jumped the broom only weeks of dating. They flew out fine china, live lobsters and expensive Champagne to celebrate their wedding, which only had 12 extra guests. The couple listed the home in 2011 for $5.5 million, but according to Variety, the estate was still up for sale as late as 2015.

    Bel-Air Compound

    Photo from Google Maps

    Carey and Cannon secured a property in 2009 in the Bel-Air area. The $6.9-million was previously owned by actress Farrah Fawcett, AD reported. It featured two gated driveways, a brick terrace and swimming pool. The home also had seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a home theater, game room, recording studio and indoor basketball court. When the couple finally divorced, they listed the property in 2014. It sold for $9 million in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.

    Calabasas Living

    NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: Recording artist/Ally Award recipient Mariah Carey (R) and businessman James Packer attend the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Waldorf=Astoria on May 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic)

    Following Cannon, Carey got involved with Australian billionaire James Packer. The couple became engaged in 2016 and moved into a Mediterranean-style Calabasas home. They declined to buy the home, however. Instead, they paid $250,000 per month, ET Online reported.

    All About the Calabasas Property

    Photo from Google Earth

    The home featured six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a home theater, sauna and gym. The property was reportedly built with stones imported from Italy. Later that same year, however, Carey and Packer called a quits and left their home.

    Beverly Hills Rental

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: (l-r) Dancer Brian Tanaka and Singer Mariah Carey attend the 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

    Carey is undoubtedly a lover girl! Soon after separating from Packer, she connected with dancer Brian Tanaka. Together, they began renting a 10,337-square-foot home in Beverly Hills. Before they moved in, the property was home to a number of famous residents, including Frank Sinatra and Nicki Minaj, AD reported.

    Back to New York

    At the start the of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carey moved to a Bedford Corner home in New York. She rented the property for $125,000 per month, according to AD. The property featured six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, multiple powder rooms, home theater and a 900-gallon saltwater aquarium. What’s most impressive about the property is it’s 90-foot violin-shaped swimming pool, which cost $1 million.

    Atlanta Mansion

    Mariah Carey is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on November 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
    Mariah Carey is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on November 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    The following year, Carey moved to Atlanta in order to be closer to her band. The Sandy Springs area mansion sold for $5.65 million, according to AD. And the property is definitely fit for a diva! It has nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five half bathrooms. Carey decked the space out with a pink dressing room, a glittery pink chandelier and a giant tufted velvet headboard in the master bedroom.

    New Canaan Rental

    Photo from Google Earth

    Carey’s latest real estate snag happened around late 2023. That’s when she began renting a home for $75,000 in New Canaan, Connecticut for $75,000 per month, according to Us Magazine. In 2014, architect Dinyar Wadia completely renovated the space, spending around $6 million. Carey reportedly recorded several songs for her most recent album there, including a verse for the remix of Muni Long’s “Made for Me.” Carey moved out of the Connecticut home this year.


  • Breaking Down Who’s Playing Who In Michael Jackson Movie

    Breaking Down Who’s Playing Who In Michael Jackson Movie

    We’re less than one month out from one of the biggest cinematic moments of the year: the upcoming Michael Jackson movie. Appropriately named “Michael,” the film boasts a star-studded cast and the introduction of the late King of Pop’s very own nephew Jaafar, in the titular role.

    As we previously told you, there are more than a handful of music moments you can expect from the film as evidenced by the trailer. And to prepare you for the April 24 release, we’re breaking down who’s portraying who so you can be all the way up to speed before it hits theaters.

    Keep reading for more and prepare to get your hee-hee on!

    Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

    Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Chris Walter/WireImage

    Jaafar Jackson, son of Michael’s older brother Jermaine, will star as his own uncle in the film. And believe us when we tell you, it looks like he’s going to do a beyond stellar job!

    Juliano Valdi as Little Michael Jackson

    Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

     Juliano Valdi will make his feature debut starring as the young Michael Jackson during his Jackson 5 era.

    Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson

    Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    “Sing Sing” star Colman Domingo will star as the domineering Jackson family patriarch, Joseph Jackson.

    Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

    Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate;  Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star Nia Long will play the Jackson Family matriarch, Katherine Jackson.

    Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson

    Photo:  JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Rhyan Hill will star as the older Tito Jackson in the film beginning from their time as The Jacksons into adulthood.

    Jamal R. Henderson as Adult Jermaine Jackson

    Screenshot: YouTube; Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr

    Jamal R. Henderson will be taking on the role as adult Jermaine Jackson, starting from The Jacksons era and beyond.

    Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Young Jackie Jackson

    Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; Gilles Petard/Redferns

    “David Makes Man” star Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will be back in front of our screens, this time he’ll star as a young Jackie Jackson in this forthcoming film.

    Jaylen Lyndon Hunter as Young Marlon Jackson

    Screenshot: YouTube/Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

    Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, who played a young Simba in “The Lion King” on Broadway, will star as Marlon Jackson in the film. (Fun fact: this marks the second time Hunter will take on the role as he was previously cast as the famous Jackson brother during the first national tour of “MJ: The Musical.”)

    Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones

    Photo:  ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images; Jim McCrary/Redferns

    “Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson will portray legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones, the talent who was behind Michael’s biggest albums like “Thriller” and “Off the Wall.”

    Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy

    Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF; SGranitz/WireImage.

    “Power” star Larenz Tate will portray Motown Records founder Berry Gordy in the film, the music exec who signed Michael and his brothers, launching them into stardom.

    Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe

    Photo:  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images;  Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

    “Black KkKlansman” star Laura Harrier will be taking on the role of Suzanne de Passe, who was instrumental in shaping the Jackson 5 image and bringing them over to Motown Records.

    Miles Teller as John Branca

     Photo: Brian Friedman/Variety via Getty Images; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

    “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller will portray Michael’s longtime lawyer and the current co-executor of Michael’s estate John Branca.

    Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson

    Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Amazon Studios; BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images

    U.K. actress Jessica Sula from “Split” will portray Michael’s older sister, LaToya.

    KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray

    Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images; Barry King/WireImage

    KeiLyn Durrel Jones from “How to Die Alone” will portray Michael’s longtime security guard and close friend, Bill Bray.

  • Kirk Franklin Calls Out the Church’s Silence Over ICE, Makes Surprising Claim About Jesus

    Kirk Franklin Calls Out the Church’s Silence Over ICE, Makes Surprising Claim About Jesus

    Kirk Franklin has never been one of those gospel artists that does what’s expected, with his music and his opinions on pop culture happenings often being in stark contrast to the broader gospel community. And his latest opinions on the church and all the chaos happening through ICE is yet another example of that.

    If you noticed, there haven’t been too many gospel singers or church leaders getting involved or even sharing their two cents about ICE and the fact that they’re wreaking havoc nationwide. And for Franklin, enough is clearly enough. Speaking to Baller Alert on the red carpet before the 2026 Grammys, Franklin shared that the church ought to be more “intentional” about saying something and that they should be putting their hands to work and caring for others since the government doesn’t look to be doing so.

    In a surprising statement, he also mentioned the fact that Jesus’ parents were immigrants. Which, if you think about it—he just might have a point. Biblically, at the time that Jesus was born, he and his parents had to leave for Egypt because there was an order from King Herod at the time to kill newborn male baby boys under two years old born in Bethlehem. Based off definition, that would technically make Jesus and his family refugees as they were literally leaving their home country out of fear and persecution. While they did take up residence in Egypt, they all eventually decided to move to Nazareth to continue raising Jesus.

    “I think that we should be very intentional about being very vocal about, first of all, Jesus’ momma and daddy were immigrants. So we just need to be very careful to not be arrogant and prideful. And I think that we need to get in the streets and to be able to save and love as many people as we can,” Franklin said. “And when I say ‘save,’ I’m not talking about just their souls—I’m talking about their lives.”

    He continued: “We need to be feeding people, taking care of people, looking out for people. Because the way this government is happening, with this change in AI, it’s gonna put a lot of people out of work. So we need to be more compassionate about the human race.”

    Sadly, even though Franklin had a point, some folks on social media didn’t exactly agree.

    “He working my nerves and I cant believe Im saying this,” said one user on Instagram.

    “Kirk… Not right now,” said another.

    “This is what Malcolm x was talking about how politics and entertainment should not go together it’s clownish smh,” one other user noted.

    However, there were some folks who understood where folks were coming from.

    “He’s right. Technically they were because traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem and then to Egypt. You guys should read your Bible for clarity,” one user wrote on social media.

    “Majority of people have never read a Bible or any book in their life for that matter so this would go over their head,” said another.

    Added one other person: “The same people cheering on ice attacking people in the street would of cheered on the Roman soldiers while they pierce Jesus’s side.”

  • Where Are The Children Of Black Civil Rights Leaders Now?

    Where Are The Children Of Black Civil Rights Leaders Now?

    In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as we take the time to look back on the life of Dr. King, we also want to honor those who have helped uplift his legacy and the legacy of multiple civil rights leaders in the United States: their children. From the King family to the Jackson family, here is what the children of our vital civil rights leaders are doing today.

    Yolanda Denise King

    WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 13: Yolanda King talks to the media at the National Dream Gala to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial groundbreaking November 13, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)

    Yolanda Denise King, the eldest child of her parents, was an actress who helped cement Black history in film before her passing in 2007 at the age of 51, according to TIME magazine. On camera, she portrayed important figures in Black history, such as Rosa Parks in the miniseries “King” and Malcolm X’s widow in “Death of a Prophet.” She also owned a production company named Higher Ground, which sought to “educate, empower and entertain,” per TIME magazine.

    Martin Luther King III

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 11: Martin Luther King III looks on before the HBCU Swingman Classic during the 2025 MLB All-Star Week at Truist Park on July 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Per his Instagram bio, Martin Luther King III is a global human rights activist. He is the co-founder of the nonprofit community action group Drum Major Institute and the nonprofit organization Realizing the Dream. He is also co-host of the “My Legacy” podcast and co-author of the book of the same title, which inspires others to consider how their daily actions can help them create their own legacies. On his social media, King often shares Black history moments and inspiring messages.

    Dexter Scott King

    Dexter Scott King during Salute to Greatness Awards Dinner 20th Anniversary Holiday Observance at King Center in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage)

    Dexter Scott King was appointed CEO of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in 1993, just four years after he had stepped down from his position as the head of the center’s operations in 1989, according to PEOPLE. He told the magazine that he had struggled to reach the position of CEO as he had been criticized for the way he had run the center before. Along with his brother Martin Luther King III, he was also in charge of his father’s estate, per PEOPLE.

    King passed in January 2024 from prostate cancer.

    Dr Bernice Albertine King

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 12: Dr. Bernice A. King attends the screening premiere and black carpet experience for “Hoops, Hopes, and Dreams” at The King Center on January 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event kicks off the multi-day celebration of the 2026 King Holiday Observance hosted by The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

    According to her website, Dr. Bernice Albertine King is a peace advocate, strategist and global thought leader. She is also the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. On her social media, King continues to honor her father’s legacy and uplift those without a platform. Recently, she has shared posts spreading awareness about ICE raids and the families who have been affected by them.

    Recently, King did an exclusive interview with The Root’s owner, Ashley Allison, to call on the next generation of Black leaders to continue the work her father started.

    Bakari Sellers

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 20: Bakari Sellers attends HOPE Global Forums Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets Summit at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on May 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Operation Hope)

    The children of Dr. Cleveland Sellers and Gwendolyn Sellers are following the example their father set for them. Bakari Sellers is a civil rights activist, political commentator for CNN and an attorney for Strom Law Firm. He was included in the Forbes 2025 America’s Best-In-State Lawyers list. He has published three books: the 2020 memoir “My Vanishing Country,” the 2022 children’s book “Who Are Your People,” and the 2024 political book “The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn’t and How We All Can Move Forward Now.”

    Cleveland Sellers III

    Screenshot: LinkedIn

    Brother of Bakari, Cleveland Sellers III doesn’t lead a very public life, but according to LinkedIn, he works as the general manager of the Americas market for Foundever, a customer experience technology company. He is also a board member of the nonprofit agency Urban League of Central Carolinas, which works to empower the community to achieve financial stability and social justice, according to the website. The organization offers youth programs, initiatives to empower fathers, alternatives to violence, programs that help formerly incarcerated Black men re-enter society, and a workforce development program.

    Dr. Nosizwe Sellers

    Screenshot: LinkedIn

    Sister of Bakari and Cleveland III, Dr. Nosizwe Sellers works for the VA Southeast Network (VISN 7), a healthcare service for veterans across Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, she is the chief consultant for Primary Care, a central resource and advocate for primary care for eight VA medical facilities.

    In March 2025, Sellers was recognized for her work by being awarded the Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) status from the American College of Healthcare Executives, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

    Jonathan Jackson

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Congressman Jonathan Jackson speaks onstage as people protest as part of the No Kings Rallies on October 18, 2025 on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for No Kings)

    Son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, Congressman Jonathan Jackson is an activist currently serving his second term as the U.S. representative for Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. According to his website, Jackson is also a spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by his father and an advocate for public education.

    Santita Jackson

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Santita Jackson attends the eulogy for Roberta Flack at Celebration of Life in Harlem on March 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

    Jonathan’s sister Santita Jackson is both an entertainer and a political commentator. She has toured with the likes of Roberta Flack and performed the national anthem for President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration. In 1992, she was also Michelle Obama’s maid of honor at her wedding to Barack Obama, according to the Lookingglass Theatre Company. Currently, she hosts her own radio show, “The Santita Jackson Show,” which can be watched on YouTube.

    Jesse Jackson Jr.

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 17: Jesse Jackson Jr. attends the Victorino Noval Foundation Christmas Party on December 17, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

    Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. served as a representative for Illinois between 1995 and 2012 before resigning due to health issues, according to the BBC. Since then, he has helped support his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, as his part-time caregiver after the elder Jackson was hospitalized for progressive supranuclear palsy in November 2025 and released just a week later. 

    Speaking with USA TODAY, Jackson said, “It’s an honor and a blessing to help care for my father,” but also added that it has been “mentally, emotionally and financially” taxing for the Jackson family. In October 2025, Jackson announced his bid for election to Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District for the 2026 cycle.

    Yusef Jackson

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Yusef Jackson, director Stan Lathan and Ayana Contreras for the film “Save the Children” during the 60th Chicago International Film Festival at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts on October 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

    Rev. Jesse Jackson’s son Yusef Jackson has a decorated belt of impressive career achievements. He is a director on the board of Soho House & Co Inc and is a private investor, attorney, entrepreneur and corporate advisor, according to the Soho House & Co site. He also serves on the board of Uniting Voices Chicago and works as the chief operating officer of his father’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, according to Jackson’s LinkedIn.

    Jacqueline Jackson

    Jacqueline (Jackie) Lavinia Jackson daughter of Reverend Jesse Jackson at the National Association of Black-Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) lifetime achievement awards dinner in Washington DC, March 5, 1992 (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

    Preferring to stay out of the public eye, Rev. Jesse Jackson’s daughter Jacqueline Jackson has little information about her available to the public. However, in an interview with USA TODAY, her brother Jesse Jackson Jr. said she had recently put her teaching career “on hold” to be a full-time caregiver for her father.

    Andrea Young

    Screenshot: YouTube

    Andrea Young, daughter of civil rights leader Andrew Young and equal education advocate Jean Young, is the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. According to the ACLU of Georgia, she has dedicated her career to defending the civil and human rights of all marginalized people. She has contributed to national and international policies, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Act and the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act, which sanctioned South Africa’s former apartheid regime.

    Paula Young Shelton

    Screenshot: Paula Young Shelton

    Daughter of Andrew Young, Paula Young Shelton is using her platform as an author to write award-winning children’s books about Black history. Her works include the 2011 Cooperative Children’s Book Center Choices winner “Child of the Civil Rights Movement” and “Just Like Jesse Owens,” a picture book she wrote with her father. She is a first-grade teacher in Washington, D.C., according to Penguin Random House.

    Andrew “Bo” Young

    Screenshot: LinkedIn

    Andrew “Bo” Young III is an entrepreneur and a board member of Greenwood, a mobile banking platform for Black and Latino people. The platform was inspired by Tulsa’s early 20th-century Greenwood District, also known as “Black Wall Street,” and aims to help Black and Latino communities flourish financially, according to the Greenwood site.

    Lisa Young Alston

    Screenshot: Facebook

    Before her passing in March 2025, Andrew and Jean Young’s daughter Lisa Young Alston devoted her time to caring for others by advocating for education, volunteering at local schools in Atlanta and serving as a member of the Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America to nurture future African American leaders through volunteer and philanthropic work. She was also an active member of First Congregational Church, her local church, according to her public obituary.

    Reena Denise Evers-Everette

    Screenshot: YouTube (Mississippi Public Broadcasting)

    Daughter of civil rights icons Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, Reena Denise Evers-Everette is the executive director of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute. At the institute, she continues to uplift her father’s legacy and advocate for modern civil and human rights alongside her mother, Myrlie Evers-Williams, according to the Jackson, Mississippi, tourism site. Last year, she spoke with Mississippi Public Broadcasting to honor her father’s legacy for his 100th Birthday celebration.

    James Van Dyke Evers

    ARLINGTON VA: JUNE 05 Myrlie Evers-Williams and her youngest son James Van Dyke Evers hold hands during prayer during a private ceremony at the gravesite of Megar Wiley Evers at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on June 05, 2013. James Van Dyke Evers was just 3 years old when his father was killed by a gunman. Medgar Evers, the NAACP’s first field secretary in Mississippi, was an important figure in the civil rights movement. He was gunned down in his driveway on June 12, 1963. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    The youngest son of Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, James Van Dyke Evers, is a professional photographer who has captured significant moments in Black history, such as his mother’s invocation at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, according to NPR.

    Darrell Kenyatta Evers

    U.S. President John F. Kennedy (center) visiting with Myrlie Evers (far left), widow of civil rights leader, Medgar Evers, her children Reena and Darrell Evers and Charles Evers (far right), brother of Medgar, Oval Office, White House, Washington, D.C., USA, Cecil Stoughton, White House Photographs, June 21, 1963. (Photo by: GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Darrell Kenyatta Evers was an expressive painter whose art focused on the topics of prejudice and his father’s life and death. He was also an entrepreneur who created Intellikey Labs in Burbank, California, with his wife. The laboratory was one of the nation’s largest quality control DVD companies, according to The Washington Post. He passed away in 2001.

    John Miles Lewis

    Screenshot: Instagram

    John Miles Lewis, the only child of Rep. John Lewis and Lillian Miles Lewis, keeps a low profile. He has an artistic side and focused on a music career in the early 2000s, according to The Washington Post. However, he helps carry forward his family’s legacy through the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. In 2022, when the foundation launched, Lewis noted that it was his father’s vision to support good work, inspire “good troublemaking,” and make the world a better place, according to the business publication, The Nonprofit Times.

    Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Ilyasah Shabazz attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

    Daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz is a college professor, award-winning author of the historical fiction novel “X” and an advocate for youth empowerment, according to her site. Last August, Shabazz gave a talk at the National Civil Rights Museum to honor her father’s legacy in celebration of his 100th birthday, according to The Voice.

    Attallah Shabazz

    NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Ambassador Attallah Shabazz attends Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

    Attallah Shabazz keeps a largely low profile outside of the public eye, but in a 1989 interview with Rolling Stone, she told the magazine her dad was “big fun,” and she has warm memories of her childhood with him.

    “It was wholesome, it was quaint. As grand a nationalist as Malcolm X was, he was an even grander parent. He was big fun,” she said.

    Today, she is featured in a program at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit, hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an annual prayer breakfast, according to Detroit publication, The Detroit Regional Chamber.

    Qubilah Shabazz

    NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: Qubilah Shabazz attends the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    Qubilah Shabazz spent part of her early adult years in Paris as a translator before moving back to the United States with her young son, Malcolm Shabazz. Back in the U.S., Shabazz was arrested in 1995 for plotting to kill Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom she believed was responsible for her father’s assassination. According to PEOPLE, she accepted a plea deal that required her to undergo a two-year drug and psychiatric program in San Antonio. Now she keeps a low profile.

    Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: Gamilah Shabazz attends the Living The Legacy: The 58th Commemoration Of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz – Malcolm X on February 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

    Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz was a theater arts major but has chosen to remain largely out of the spotlight. However, in 2018, Gamilah and her sisters launched the clothing line Malcolm X Legacy to help rebrand their father’s image, which they felt had been distorted, according to The New Yorker.

    Malaak Shabazz

    NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: Malaak Shabazz attends the 2016 Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    The youngest of the daughters, Malaak Shabazz, never met her father before he was assassinated. However, she was taught about his legacy by her mother, according to PEOPLE. Malaak prefers to keep a low profile, studied biochemistry in college and has only publicly spoken about her father’s legacy on rare occasions. In a 2015 interview with France 24, Malaak said she believed the world would be a better place if he were still alive.

    Malikah Shabazz

    NEW YORK CITY – NOVEMBER 16: Betty Shabazz (fourth from left) and daughters Malaak, Malikah, Ilyasah and Qubilah (left to right) attend the “Malcolm X” New York City Premiere on November 16, 1992 at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

    Malikah Shabazz was the twin sister of Malaak Shabazz and, like her sister, learned about her father’s legacy through their mother. She studied architecture and founded a national mentorship program for students. Shabazz was found dead at age 56 in her Brooklyn apartment in 2021. She died of natural causes after “being ill for some time”, according to The Root.

    Donzaleigh Abernathy

    Donzaleigh Abernathy during The 29th Annual Saturn Awards By The Academy Of Science Fiction, Fantasy And Horror – Arrivals at Renaissance Hotel in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

    Donzaleigh Abernathy—daughter of the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy and Juanita Abernathy—is an actress and writer. She starred as Martha in the 2003 film “Gods and Generals,” played Lutricia Douglas in the 1997 biographical drama “Don King: Only in America,” and appeared as Dr. Stevens in the TV series “The Walking Dead.” She also wrote the historical book “Partners to History: Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph David Abernathy and the Civil Rights Movement.” On Wednesday (Jan. 21), she’ll be a keynote speaker at James Madison University for their Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. week.

    Juandalynn Abernathy

    Screenshot: Juandalynn Abernathy Website

    Juandalynn Abernathy is a soprano concert singer. She began singing in church as a young girl, which served as a source of comfort after her family’s home in Montgomery, Alabama, was bombed on Jan. 10, 1957, according to the Tanne Foundation, an awards and grants organization for the arts. Her talent led to a master’s degree from the Boston Conservatory of Music and a scholarship from the Goethe-Institut in Munich, Germany. She has had a decorated career performing internationally and was recently honored as a 2025 Tanne Award recipient. Today, she lives in Germany and offers vocal coaching for multiple genres, according to her site.

    Ralph David Abernathy III

    Screenshot: GoFundMe

    The Rev. Ralph David Abernathy III was a Georgia state senator between 1992 and 1999, according to USA TODAY. Throughout his career, he helped create firearm legislation to protect minors and worked to protect his father’s legacy before his death in due to colon cancer March 2016.

    Kwame Luthuli Abernathy

    Screenshot: Instagram

    Kwame Luthuli Abernathy lives a life outside the public eye as an attorney in Atlanta and ran as a candidate for Atlanta City Council District 9 in 2017, emphasizing a platform of community safety, according to his social media.

    Michael Julian Bond

    ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 28: Michael Julian Bond attends 2023 Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony & Brunch on February 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

    Michael Julian Bond, the son of civil rights icon Julian Bond, is a member of the Atlanta City Council. He was first elected in 1993 to represent District 3 and returned to the council in 2009 to serve in the Post 1 At-Large seat. Bond remains a diligent public servant, according to the Atlanta City Council. As a legislator, he has authored and co-authored more than 1,000 pieces of legislation—more per term than any other member in Atlanta’s history, per council records.

    Phyllis Jane Bond McMillan

    Screenshot: YouTube (@Julian Bond Oral History Project)

    Phyllis Jane Bond McMillan, the eldest child of Julian Bond and Alice Clopton, maintains a private life but contributes to her family’s historical record through academic projects through the Julian Bond Oral History Project.

    Horace “Manny” Bond II

    Screenshot: YouTube (@Julian Bond Oral History Project)

    While Horace “Manny” Bond II generally stays out of the public eye, his participation in the Julian Bond Oral History Project in February 2020 helped to provide a rare and intimate look into his father’s life, according to the Julian Bond Oral History Project Site.

    Jeffrey Alvin Bond

    Screenshot: YouTube (@Julian Bond Oral History Project)

    Like his brothers and sisters, Jeffrey Alvin Bond, the fourth child of Julian Bond and Alice Clopton, maintains a largely private life while serving as a dedicated protector of their family’s place in American history through the Julian Bond Oral History Project.

    Julia “Cookie” Bond

    Screenshot: Instagram

    Julia “Cookie” Bond often shares moments from her life on Instagram and regularly posts messages dedicated to her father. Alongside her brothers Horace and Jeffrey, Julia participated in the Julian Bond Oral History Project to honor her father’s legacy. 

    Elisabeth Williams Omilami

    BROOKHAVEN, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 13: Elisabeth Omilami attends “Friends And Lovers” Atlanta VIP Screening at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Brookhaven on November 13, 2025 in Brookhaven, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

    Elisabeth Williams-Omilami, the daughter of civil rights leaders the Rev. Hosea Williams and Juanita T. Williams, continues her parents’ legacy of advocacy. She serves as president of Hosea Helps—also known as Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless—the largest Black-owned food bank in the Southeast. She is also an actress who appeared as a caseworker in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side” and played the role of a teacher in the 1999 political drama “Selma, Lord, Selma.”

    Hosea Williams II

    Screenshot: @Porsha4real Instagram

    Hosea Williams II passed away from leukemia in 1998 at age 43, according to CBS News, but worked throughout his life to continue his father’s legacy in civil rights activism. In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” his daughter Porsha Williams noted she never saw her grandfather or father stop their advocacy work. She credited their lifelong dedication as the inspiration for her own work with the Black Lives Matter movement.

    Barbara Williams Emerson

    Screenshot: YouTube (Scope50)

    The eldest daughter of civil rights leaders, the Rev. Hosea Williams and Juanita T. Williams, Dr. Barbara Williams Emerson has spent her life extending her family’s fight for human rights. She is the president of Emerson Educational and Management Consultants and a founding board member of Be The Change People Inc., an organization that supports disadvantaged students pursuing medicine and health sciences in Uganda, according to the non-partisan organization, SCOPE50.

    Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella

    Screenshot: Instagram (@marciacantarella)

    Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella, the daughter of civil rights leader Whitney Young Jr., is the author of “I CAN Finish College: The Overcome Any Obstacle and Get Your Degree Guide.” The book is a resource designed to help first-generation, low-income, and underrepresented students complete their degrees. Cantarella has a distinguished career as an educator, having served as an associate dean at Hunter College, a dean at Princeton University, and a senior administrator at New York University’s College of Arts and Sciences, according to the book’s site.

    Lauren Young Casteel

    Screenshot: LinkedIn

    Lauren Young Casteel was the president and CEO of The Women’s Foundation of Colorado, a community-funded project that aims to protect and advance gender, racial, and financial equity for all Colorado women, but retired from the foundation in January 2025. She now serves as a board member for the Independent Sector, a national membership organization that advocates for nonprofits and philanthropic groups, according to their site.

    Jacqueline “Cookie” Hamer Flakes

    Screenshot: Instagram (@FannieLouHamersAmerica)

    Jacqueline “Cookie” Hamer Flakes—daughter of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer and her husband, Perry “Pap” Hamer—helped honor her mother’s memory with the 2022 book “Mama Fannie: Growing Up the Daughter of Civil Rights Icon Fannie Lou Hamer.” She spoke about her mother’s legacy at events across the country, including a book launch at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson and a Juneteenth celebration in Holly Springs. She was also an honorary member of Youth Against Gang Activities (YAGA) in Mississippi. Flakes passed away from breast cancer on March 27, 2023, at the age of 56, according to her public obituary.

    Lenora “Nook” Hamer Flakes

    Screenshot: Fannie Lou Hamer’s America Website (Lenora Hamer Flakes, pictured far right)

    Lenora “Nook” Hamer Flakes was a lifelong resident of Ruleville, Mississippi. According to Mississippi Today, she worked as the water clerk at Ruleville City Hall for 26 years before her retirement in 2015. She passed away on July 13, 2019, at age 53.

  • ‘Insecure’ Turns 5! Here’s What the Cast Is Up to Now

    ‘Insecure’ Turns 5! Here’s What the Cast Is Up to Now

    As hard as it may be to believe, 2026 marks the five-year anniversary of Issa Rae’s iconic show, “Insecure.” The show–which centered around the life and times of Issa Dee, her crew of friends, and the ups and downs of living, loving and working in Los Angeles–became a cultural staple and helped usher back “appointment television,” especially where millennials were concerned.

    Across the shows five seasons, “Insecure” secured multiple Emmy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image award nominations and a handful of wins; prompted multiple internet memes and GIFs; and served a template for what modern-day, successful shows about a group of friends existing looked like.

    So in honor of the show and it’s undeniable legacy that we thought we’d check in to see exactly what the cast is up to now and the successes they’ve garnered in the time since “Insecure” went off the air. Keep reading to find out more!

    Issa Rae- “Issa Dee”

    MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 09: Actress and producer Issa Rae attends HBO Max’s “Seen & Heard Part 2” screening during Martha’s Vineyard African American 23rd Film Festival at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 09, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

    To say Issa Rae’s Hollywood career has continuously been in an upswing since “Insecure” ended in 2021 would arguably be putting it lightly. She’s been in numerous films since the show said goodbye like the Oscar-winning “American Fiction,” “Barbie” (where she played the president), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” She also produced the popular 2025 comedy, “One of Them Days” starring SZA and Keke Palmer. Outside of Hollywood, Rae has leaned more into her entrepreneurial side by launching her own brand of (delicious) prosecco, Viarae and in 2024, her first fine dining restaurant, Somerville.

    Yvonne Orji- “Molly Carter”

    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Yvonne Orji attends the 85th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

    The same year “Insecure” came to an end was the same year that Yvonne Orji released her memoir” Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams” and starred in “Vacation Friends” starring opposite Lil Rel Howery and John Cena. Two years later, she combatted a Juneteenth killer in the hilarious movie, “The Blackening,” secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, and filmed the sequel, “Vacation Friends 2.” In 2025, she landed a gig as the host for Netflix’s “Pop the Balloon” live dating series and made her directorial debut with the short film “Jamaal: A Day in the Life of a Black Man With No Additional Trauma.”

    Natasha Rothwell- “Kelli Prenny”

    Natasha Rothwell attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

    First things first–let us just say that we wanted a second season of Natasha Rothwell’s 2024 Hulu show, “How to Die Alone!” We were robbed, OK?! Anyway, thankfully, things are still looking up for her as she’s been in some pretty cool projects since then like “The White Lotus” and overall since “Insecure” ended, like the Timothy Chalamet-led film, “Wonka” in 2023 and the animated film “Wish.”

    Amanda Seales- “Tiffany DuBois”

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Amanda Seales attends the Inaugural Global South Renaissance Gala hosted by Slow Factory at Universalist Church on September 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

    2025 Root 100 honoree Amanda Seales, who portrayed the bougie but funny Tiffany DuBois, has spent much her time post-“Insecure” speaking truth to power through her podcast “Small Doses with Amanda Seales” and her eponymous show. And while she may have had a few viral moments thanks to her 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe and that Jubilee video where she debated against 20 conservatives–it’s been a minute since we’ve seen her on-camera. But 2026 might change that and she could be back on our screens in no time. Only time will tell.

    Jay Ellis- “Lawrence Walker”

    Jay Ellis at the “All Her Fault” New York Premiere held at the SVA Theater on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images)

    Similar to Rae, Jay Ellis (a.k.a. Lawrence) has also been on a consistent run since “Insecure.” Whether its starring in major movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Freaky Tales” or binge-worthy shows like “Running Point” and “All Her Fault”–there’s no debating that Ellis has been booked and busy! Somehow, he’s also released a memoir, had a baby, and completed an off-Broadway play Duke & Roya. (Wow, all of this and we don’t have any Woot-Woots on our phone, go figure). Anyways, keep it up, Jay!

    Christina Elmore- “Condola Hayes”

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Christina Elmore attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

    While being an actress and playing the woman who arguably broke up Issa and Lawrence’s reconciliation–otherwise known as Condola (not to be confused with Condolezza/Condolences/Contraception/Crayola)–was fun for Christina Elmore, we can bet that she’s having a lot of fun as a mommy to her third child. She welcomed her daughter in 2024, which was the same year the HBO show “The Girl on the Bus” came out.

    Sarunas Jackson- “Dro Peña”

    PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 26: Sarunas J. Jackson at The Vulture Spot at Sundance Film Festival at The Vulture Spot on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vox Media)

    While we still have some outstanding questions about the true nature of Dro (played by Sarunas Jackson) and Candace’s marriage, we can truly say that Jackson took on the role effortlessly. That’s probably why he was able secure a longstanding gig on Freeform’s “Good Trouble” and later in Apple TV’s 2025 hit show, “Presumed Innocent,” starring alongside acting heavy-hitters like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga.

    Jean Elie- “Ahmal Dee”

    SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Jean Elie attends the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award ceremony during the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF)

    Life has been pretty good for Jean Elie, who hilariously played Issa’s gay little brother. In addition to co-creating AllBlk’s popular show “Send Help” alongside Mike Gauyo, he’s also in the process of crowdfunding for a new vertical series “Living Practical.” For just $10 as part of his Patreon subscription, people can receive a producer credit on the show and a share in 30 percent of the revenue the show generates. In between all of that, he also starred in the 2023 film “Another Happy Day” and served as a creative consultant on the forthcoming Disney+ show, “Wonder Man,” starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. On a personal front, Elie married the love of his life and welcomed their first child in July 2025.

    Kendrick Sampson- “Nathan Campbell”

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Kendrick Sampson attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

    Kendrick Sampson (a.k.a. Lyft Bae) may not have gotten the happy ended some fans wanted at the end of “Insecure,” but things have definitely looked up for him in the year’s since the show’s ending. In addition to starring in a cute, Prime Video romcom, “Something From Tiffanys,” he’s also set to star as Quincy Jones in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, which hits theaters April 2026. His activism is also still going strong through both his organization BLD PWR and his personal social media presence.

    Y’lan Noel- “Daniel King”

    Y’lan Noel at the “Lady in the Lake” New York premiere held at the Museum of Arts and Design on July 11, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

    If you were looking to keep up with fine-ass Daniel, played by Y’lan Noel on social media since “Insecure” said goodbye in 2021–you’d have better luck trying to find a needle in a haystack as Noel doesn’t post like that. Instead, you’re going to have to be intentional about catching his onscreen work such as the 2024 Apple TV period drama series, “Lady in the Lake,” the satirical thriller film “A Lot of Nothing,” or have a keen ear to pick out some of his voice acting like he did in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”

    Wade Allain-Marcus- “Derek DuBois”

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Wade Allain-Marcus attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” at The Grove on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

    Things have been somewhat quiet when it comes to Wade Allain-Marcus–that is, if you don’t count his film remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” which came out in 2024. The film had a theatrical release before finding a home on BET+. If television is more your speed, then check him out in the British, psychological thriller “Eric” on Netflix.

    Leonard Robinson- “Taurean Jackson”

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Leonard Robinson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Improv Panel at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on January 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

    Though comedic actor Leonard Robinson, who played Molly’s coworker-turned-hubby Taurean, took about an eight month break from doing comedy due to the sad death of his father in 2024, he’s since returned to comedy clubs, performing hilarious sets and connecting with fans and others through good laughs and a good time. You can currently catch him putting on or acting in productions at the Groundlings Theater in LA, if you’re in Southern California. If TV is more your speed, then check him out in the “Mythic Quest” spinoff “Side Quest,” which aired in March 2025 on Apple TV.

    Tristen J. Winger- “Thug Yoda”

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Tristen J. Winger attends HBO’s Final Season Premiere Of “Insecure” on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

    You can thank Tristen J. Winger’s character Thug Yoda for making it almost second-nature to pronounce all words beginning with a “c” with a “b” instead (ex: Blorox bleach instead of Chlorox bleach, bare bears instead of Care Bears, you get the picture.) But outside of hilariously changing the cultural lexicon, Winger has also had more time in front of the camera since “Insecure’s” ending thanks to the short-lived CBS comedy, “So Help Me Todd.” He’s also done some voice acting on Adult Swim’s “Oh My God… Yes!”

    Neil Brown Jr. – “Chad Kerr”

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Neil Brown Jr. attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” at The Grove on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

    We think we can all agree that there was no other person who could’ve perfectly played Chad like Neil Brown Jr. did. Thankfully, his comedic talents and overall acting prowess helped him secure roles in other projects like “Seal Team,”(which aired for seven seasons, ending in October 2024), “The Equalizer,” “The Walking Dead, “and more. In April 2025, Brown Jr. was announced as one of the cast members for the upcoming “Martin” spinoff on BET+, “Varnell Hill.”

    Alexander Hodge- “Andrew Tan”

    Alexander Hodge at the premiere of “Easter Sunday” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

    Though we’re ultimately happy Molly got her happy ending in the end, we still need justice for AsianBae, a.k.a. Andre Tan who was played by Alexander Hodge because he was a good dude! Regardless, it looks as if life has been good to Hodge in real life as he’s been able to secure roles in multiple television and film projects since “Insecure” went off the air, including: “Gross Pointe Garden Society” (2025), “Joy Ride” (2023), “She Taught Love” (2024), “Which Brings Me to You” (2023), and more.

    Leon Thomas- “Neighbor Bae”

    Leon Thomas III at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One held at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty Images)

    While some Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” fans may have immediately recognized Leon Thomas as Neighbor Bae in “Insecure,” others got their first glimpse at an artist who would soon go from being in the background as a pretty successful singer-songwriter for other big name stars to Grammy-nominated music artist himself years later. Though he may have temporarily put down his acting bag, he picked up his music bag and went full-speed ahead thanks to the release of his 2024 album “Mutt and the subsequent “Mutt: Deluxe” in 2025– of which earned him six nominations at the 2026 Grammys. He’s also set to go on tour with Bruno Mars later in the year.

  • How Black Celebs Celebrated the New Year Around the Country

    How Black Celebs Celebrated the New Year Around the Country

    Even if you’re a person who generally likes to Netflix and chill, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate. And when it comes to partying, no one does it like celebrities. The end of 2025 was no exception as some of our favorite Black celebrities rang in the new year in their own special way in cities all across the country.

    From electrifying performances to a surprise proposal, we’re looking at how some of our favorite Black celebs rang in the new year.

    Ciara & Russell Wilson

    Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    Ciara and Russell Wilson spent their New Year’s Eve together in Times Square.

    Ciara

    Ciara took to the stage in Times Square to show off her best moves.

    Diana Ross

    Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

    Diana Ross took the stage to perform a medley of her hits for millions of fans in Times Square.

    Mariah Carey

    The Queen of Christmas kept the party going into the new year.

    50 Cent

    Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

    Rapper 50 Cent spent his New Year’s Eve in Miami, partying with Flo Rida and Flavor Flav at E11EVEN.

    Don Lemon

    Journalist Don Lemon was outside in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.

    DL Hugley

    @donlemonclips

    Don wishes happy New Year to the East Coast! #DonLemon #NewYearsEve #2026

    ♬ original sound – Don Lemon Clips

    Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley was among the celebrities who rang in the new year with Don Lemon in New Orleans.

    G Herbo

    Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

    Rapper G Herbo made the night even more special by proposing to his girlfriend Taina Williams at NeYo and Terrance J’s party in Miami.

    Lewis Hamilton

    F1 driver Lewis Hamilton showed up at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen.

    Chance the Rapper

    Photo by Renee Dominguez/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Chance the Rapper performed at the Chicago Riverwalk for fans who braved the cold temps.

    Ice Spice

    Ice Spice celebrated her 26th birthday on January 1. She got it in at the gym on NYE for one last workout in 2025.

    2 Chainz

    Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

    Rapper 2 Chainz spent his night at Miami’s Brooklyn Chop House at a party hosted by NeYo and Terrance J.

    NeYo

    Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

    NeYo performed for guests at his New Year’s Eve party at Brooklyn Chop House in Miami.

  • Trump Finally Responds to Federal Judge’s Ultimatum on SNAP Benefits

    Trump Finally Responds to Federal Judge’s Ultimatum on SNAP Benefits

    After two federal judges issued President Donald Trump an ultimatum regarding SNAP benefits, the Trump administration has finally put forth a plan to keep millions of Americans from starving… at least for now.

    We previously told you millions went without SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1 after Congress failed to come to an agreement over funding. The pause to food assistance marked the first time in history SNAP had ever been cut off. Expectedly, Democrats, Republicans, human rights activists and federal judges pushed back against the president, who ultimately had the power to overturn this unprecedented issue.

    Several states took legal action against the administration. In Massachusetts, Judge Indira Talwani ruled that the government is required to tap into emergency money for SNAP, even if it’s just making partial payments. She gave Trump until Monday (Nov. 3) to come up with a plan to make it happen.

    In response to the judge’s ruling, Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, saying he “instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible.” He went on to blame Democrats for the shutdown: “If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay,” he wrote 

    The administration told a federal court in accordance with the Monday deadline that it will partially pay out SNAP benefits to the nearly 42 million Americans on the program. He only promised to fund assistance only during the month of November, according to the court filing. SNAP recipients are now set to receive 50 percent of what they normally would under the president’s new court order.

    Under past government shutdowns, emergency money has always been used to provide food assistance for Americans. The Trump administration previously argued that money in the $5 billion contingency fund could not be used for SNAP. But after another judge in Rhode Island pushed back against Trump’s claims about funding, the administration drastically changed its tune.

    In a separate lawsuit, Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. ruled in favor of Democracy Forward, the organization which requested a temporary restraining order in light of the pause to benefits, CBS News reported. On Saturday (Nov. 1), McConnell gave Trump the same Monday deadline to figure out a way to use contingency funds for SNAP. Both McConnell and Talwani ruled it’s up to the Trump administration to decide exactly how much money will be distributed.

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, sent out a memo last week declaring “the well has run dry.” For over a month, Congress has been at a stand still regarding federal funding. Democrats want Republicans to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for Americans; Republicans want the government to open up before any negotiations can be made.

    “Right now, the problem is everybody wants to win,” W.V. Sen. Jim Justice said of the current debacle. “And you’ve got a lot of people really hurting, and that really upsets me,” the Republican continued.

  • All the Show-Stopping Black Celebs’ Fashions at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Red Carpet

    All the Show-Stopping Black Celebs’ Fashions at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Red Carpet

    While most people were outside still celebrating Halloween on Saturday (Nov.1), a handful of Black stars and celebrities gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala, honoring movie director Ryan Coogler.

    The 14th annual event, put on by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, highlights creatives whose work has reshaped their respective fields. Given the massive success of Coogler’s movie “Sinners,” it was only fitting that Coogler be one of this year’s honorees alongside painter and artist Mary Corse.

    During his acceptance speech, Coogler beautifully reflected on his journey in filmmaking, finding community in Los Angeles, and making beautiful art while “existing in that zone of art, utility and commerce” as a Black person in America.

    But seeing as how this event is one of L.A.’s most prestigious galas and was presented in partnership with Gucci, you already know some of our favorite Black stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet! From a very dapper Damson Idris to a truly stunning Queen Latifah, keep reading to see how these fashionably famous faces and more popped out!

    Ryan and Zinzi Coogler

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    Honoree Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi showed up looking every bit like a Black Barbie and Ken. We can’t wait to see them once again on a red carpet holding some gold hardware in their hand real soon.

    Queen Latifah

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Queen Latifah attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    When it comes to Queen Latifah, we can always count on her to give us an effortless slay from her hair down to her outfit. LACMA 2025 was no exception!

    Quinta Brunson

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Quinta Brunson attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    This ain’t Janine Teagues! Quinta Brunson made sure to step out in a simple yet chic black dress that perfectly complimented her short and sweet pixie cut.

    Angela Bassett

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Angela Bassett attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

    If there’s one thing the “Queen Mother” Angela Bassett is going to do, it’s have fun and serve an amazing look on a carpet. This fringe, chartreuse dress is a moment all on its own!

    Damson Idris

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Damson Idris attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

    When has Damson Idris not given suave, smooth and debonair? While you try to answer that question, we’ll continue to admire his gray look at this year’s LACMA gala.

    Doja Cat

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Doja Cat attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    Tapped as the musical guest for the evening, Doja Cat made a stunning appearance in this orange-gold, sequined dress with a show-stopping, thigh-high split.

    Ryan Destiny

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Model and actress Ryan Destiny came through in an ethereal white gown and a slicked back hairdo, making her look even more angelic than she usually looks on the runways and in fashion spreads.

    Ava DuVernay

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ava DuVernay attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    One of the most regal looks of the night, movie director Ava DuVernay shined in a light gray, muted lavender dress and flawless ‘locs.

    Cynthia Bailey

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image created using an on-camera special effects filter) Cynthia Bailey attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

    Supermodel and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey popped out on her velvet suit, tie steez and blonde curls. Move over, Justin Timberlake!

    Tessa Thompson

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Tessa Thompson attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    Fresh off the release of her film”Hedda,” (which is available to stream now on Prime Video), Tessa Thompson sparkled in a silver turtleneck dress!

    Cynthia Erivo

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

    Cynthia Erivo may have had bedazzled eyes on her dress, but all eyes couldn’t help but be fixated on her for this dramatic and shiny look!

    Miles Caton

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Miles Caton, Ludwig Göransson, Serena Göransson, Omar Benson Miller, Honoree Ryan Coogler, wearing Gucci, Zinzi Coogler, wearing Gucci, Sev Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

    Miles Caton, the breakout star from Coogler’s “Sinners,” stopped by alongside his co-star Omar Benson Miller (fourth from left) and others looking clean and smooth for the night’s festivities.

    Tyriq Withers

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Tyriq Withers attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    “Him” star Tyriq Withers brought a classic plaid pattern to the LACMA carpet and showed us all once again why he’s next up onscreen and in fashion.

    Kerry Washington

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Kerry Washington attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

    The always amazing Kerry Washington made sure to strut her fashionable stuff and stop by the red carpet in this unique gown!

  • These DIY Black Hairstyles and Hacks Will Save You a Ton of Money!

    These DIY Black Hairstyles and Hacks Will Save You a Ton of Money!

    Let’s be real: with the tariff wars, everything starting to get more expensive — and that includes haircare, too. However, there are still styles and hacks that will save you some coins and make sure your hair is on point. That’s why we’ve created a list of ideas for you to try in case you need a new style that is also budget-friendly. And fellas, we’ve got you covered too.

    Styling Your Locs

    @ittybittymarii

    ✨ Day 6 of VLOGtober — My go-to favorite loc styles in between retwist 🖤 I need my hair done BADDD😭 #locstyles #protectivestyles #loclife #naturalhair #vlogtober

    ♬ original sound – 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒊 ღ 🏳️‍🌈

    Maybe you’re trying to get the most out of your locs before booking an appointment with your loctician, and if that’s the case, we’ve got you. Here are some cute styles that will make your locs last a little longer between retwists.

    Winter Haircare

    @viiral.vt

    Cold weather dries your locs out fast. Keep them misted and sealed to stay healthy this winter #fyp #trending #locs #vino #winter

    ♬ the waviest pair by beabadoowavy – Mr wavy

    However, retwists might not be your only concern. It’s getting colder, which means your haircare routine will have to change to make sure your hair stays healthy and hydrated.

    Quick Weaves

    @baddie_raay

    So teaaa😍 #hairinspo #quickweavestyles #fulanibraids #trendingstyle #hairtok #blackgirl #fyp

    ♬ What Da Fuk – PLUTO

    Bundles can be expensive, and if you’re ballin on a budget, a quick weave is a style you could consider. Quick weaves are cheaper, versatile and chic.

    Reusing Bundles

    Screenshot: TikTok (@cursivewind)

    Got some braiding hair leftover? Don’t let it go to waste! Instead, you can use the spare bundles to achieve stunning looks with your natural hair, like this braided bun.

    Beard Care

    @selfhaircutsbydane

    We never talk about it but a lot of us black men never learned how to properly groom ourselves. If you suffer from ingrowns, get some clippers and make them as close as possible #creatorsearchinsights #rightwaytoshave #blackmenshavingtips

    ♬ Free Mind – Tems

    Guys, beard care is just as important as hair care, and these are some shaving tips to make sure you keep your skin smooth while also keeping your beard clean.

    Mini Twists

    @imanialexia_

    i always have to style them after to see if its really hitting the way they’re supposed to lets see if i can keep these in longer than 2 weeks 🫣

    ♬ D – D

    If you’re looking for a low-maintenance style for your natural hair this winter, then mini twists are the way to go. They’re pretty, long-lasting, and will keep your hair moisturized.

    Braid Your Hair

    Screenshot: TikTok (@Sheeedddd0)

    If you don’t already, it could be a good time to learn how to braid. Now, you don’t have to do elaborate styles, but a simple style can last you a long time and save you from having to book an appointment each month.

    Recycle Your Wig

    @aakubii

    reduce, reuse, recycled! I cant be bothered with ashy lace #wigrevamp #oldfrontalwig #vpartwiginstall #kinkystraightwig #wigtok #upartwig #gluelesswiginstall #leaveoutinstall #wigtutorial #halfwiginstall

    ♬ On My Mama x Pullin Me Back – LMBZMASHUPS

    Ladies, before you throw away a perfectly good lacefront, why not recycle it? Turn that wig into a leave-out and get at least another month of use from it.

    Water and Oil Retwist

    Screenshot: TikTok (@Jlavish_)

    Again, it is important to make sure your hair is well moisturized, and one easy way to do that is by making sure you retwist your hair using just oil and water.

    Pixie Cut Styles

    Screenshot: TikTok (@quincijane)

    Pixie cuts are fabulous, and it’s common for them to be slicked down after hours of moulding and texturizing. And while that does look good, finger coiling your pixie is just as elegant and something you can do from home in half the time.

    Silk Presses

    @therealdesmichelle

    Who said we can’t use dry shampoo?? You betta stretch that style sista! 😂😍 @Batiste #batiste #notanad #notsponsored #silkpress #oilyhair #oldsilkpress #dryshampoo #darkdryshampoo

    ♬ Heart Of A Woman – Instrumental – Summer Walker

    It is silk press season, but sometimes silk presses don’t last as long as you would want them to. However, they can easily be brought back to life with some dry shampoo and a quick run over with some straighteners.

    Shape Ups

    @xaff_cutz

    How to do your own shape up and beard 🔥 #selfcutbarber #beard #4chair #xaffcutz #CurlsCheck

    ♬ original sound – xaff_cutz

    It’s not always worth going to the barber for something you can do from the comfort of your home. These are some tips to follow so that you can start doing your own shape ups.

    Braid Styles:

    Screenshot: TikTok (@nadiankwetta)

    Listen…braids take a long time to take out and even longer to get them done. You might not have that time. So here is a style to try on your knotless to get extra wear out of them.