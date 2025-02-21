Malcolm X Was Assassinated 60 Years Ago, Here's Where His 6 Daughters Are Now

We know the story of civil rights leader Malcolm X, but history classes never teach us about how his legacy continued through his children. X married Dr. Betty Shabazz in 1958, and together, they gave birth to six daughters. After he was killed at age 39, the Shabazz women have sued the NYPD, FBI, and CIA over his death.

It’s been exactly six decades since Malcolm — born Malcolm Little— was assassinated, and to honor his life and legacy, we’re taking a closer look at the lives and careers of his six daughters.

Who Is Attallah Shabazz?

The eldest Shabazz daughter was born shortly after her parents married. Now 66 years old, Attallah was only six when she witnessed her father’s murder in New York City.

“I had — and still have — flashbacks,” she told PEOPLE in 1983. “I would bump into people from the Nation of Islam, and I thought they were going to do the same thing to me.” Attallah became a motivational speaker. She even collaborated with Yolanda King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., for a 1979 Ebony photoshoot and joint lecture tour called “Stepping into Tomorrow.”

Who Is Qubilah Shabazz?

Born on Christmas day in 1960, Qubilah Shabazz was named after the 13th-century emperor, Kubla Khan. Qubilah dropped out of Princeton University and moved to Paris. While in Europe, she gave birth to a son named Malcolm after her father.

The two eventually moved to los Angeles. But life took a turn after she was arrested in 1995 for conspiring to kill Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader whom she believed was responsible for her father’s assassination, according to the Los Angeles Times. Eventually, Qubilah accepted a plea deal.



Who Is Ilyasah Shabazz?

Ilyasah was only two when she witnessed Malcolm’s killing. Still, she remains the most recognized Shabazz daughter and very vocal about her father’s legacy. At 62 years old, Ilyasah is an award winning author and professor. Most notably, her book “Growing Up X” details her childhood and her relationship with her father.

In 2020, she told Essence “People used to say, Malcolm — he was angry, he was violent.” she continued saying, “Now we’re able to see he simply had a profound reaction to injustice.”

Who Is Gamilah Lumumba?

The fourth Shabazz daughter was born in 1964, making her only six months when X was killed. “He was there,” she said according to “Betty Shabazz: Surviving Malcolm X.” And despite her not really knowing her father, she insists he was still around. “You can feel something guiding you. And if you ask any of my sisters, they’ll tell you. It wasn’t just that [Mom] talked about him. His presence was there.” Gamilah, a theater arts major, eventually bowed out of the spotlight. She’s 60 years old.

Who Are Malikah and Malaak Shabazz?

Just seven months after X’s assassination, Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, were born. Her mother named both girls to honor their father’s Arabic name, Malik.

Malikah grew up to study architecture and even created a mentorship organization for students. In 1998, she gave birth to a daughter, just one year after her mother’s death. In 2021, Malikah was found dead in her apartment after she had been “ill for a period of time.” She was 56 years old.

Malaak, the baby of the Shabazz women, studied biochemistry in school. In 2015, she told FRANCE 24, “I don’t think things would be this bad if he was still alive.” She continued, “I think today, he would be the Mandela, be the Kofi Annan, who they called on... It was his passion to make sure injustice was heard.”