Law Roach Just Dropped a Shocking Twist About Zendaya's Met Gala Appearance This Year, Here's the Tea

At his debut back into styling at The Fashion Trust Awards after announcing his retirement two years ago, Law Roach spoke with E! News and spilled some tea about this year’s Met Gala and the wedding for his superstar client Zendaya.

In the three-minute red carpet interview, the stylist confirmed that he and Zendaya would be on the iconic steps of the Met Museum, but with a change from their usual appearance.

“We are going to be on The Met Gala steps, but separately this year, so I think that’s really going to be really amazing,” he said. “We’re kind of like doing our own thing this year.”

Law Roach and Zendaya might just be The Met Gala’s IT couple when it comes to stylists and their celebrities. The pair always walk down The Met Gala steps together, so this news of their separate appearances comes as a shock. But it has also created speculation that Zendaya could potentially be walking the steps with her hubby-to-be Tom Holland, according to InStyle magazine. Considering that the couple are notoriously private about their relationship and are rarely seen together outside of promotional events, a potential entrance together would leave everybody gagged!

The interviewer then asked Law Roach if he will be helping with the wedding dress, and his answer was just what everyone was anticipating.

“Of course, of course,” Law Roach said, before making an important addition to that confirmation. “It’s far away. They are both making a bunch of movies this year, and it’s a lot of premieres next year. You’ll see a lot of red carpets, so you know I’m resting up for 2026.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement was confirmed three months ago, and fans have been excited about Law Roach potentially styling the wedding ever since. Law’s response tells us that we could expect to be served some wedding looks in 2026.