Latino Voters Want Black Folks to Join Them After Dissing, Black Folks React to Tim Walz Standing Up, Words You Can't Say in the Trump Administration, Lauren Boebert's Derogatory Statement and Other Political News From the Week

2 / 11
After Dissing Black Americans and Voting for Trump, Latino Voters Want Black Folks to Join Their Fight, But Is it Too Late?
With President Donald Trump enacting mass deportations, attacking birthright citizenship and targeting other civil rights, some Latino Americans are organizing to protest these clear human rights violations. But in their call to action, many are begging the Black community to join their fight, and there’s a couple issues with this. - Phenix S Halley Read More
With concerns that the country is going up in flames, Americans are looking for strong leaders to stand up to President Donald Trump and call him out on his BS. Now, it seems folks have gotten their wish in the form of Minn. Gov. Tim Walz. - Phenix S Halley Read More
On the campaign trail, Trump promised his supporters that he would do his best to reverse the progress made by Former President Joe Biden. He has worked hard to make good on his promise; Trump’s slew of executive orders attacking diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives of federal and corporate levels is clear evidence of this. - Candace McDuffie Read More
5 / 11
Surprise! Here are the Racially Charged Comments Trump’s Pick For Washington U.S. Attorney Made on Social Media
Yet another one of Trump’s political nominees has been discovered to have a disturbing and problematic past. Ed Martin, interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and Trump’s nominee to permanently hold the title, has allegedly made racist comments in numerous social media posts. - Candace McDuffie Read More
6 / 11
Dems Want Lauren Boebert to Pay for This ‘Derogatory’ Statement About Al Green Following His Trump Speech Protest
Conservative Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has a history of offensive behavior. Her latest remarks about Texas Rep. Al Green have been widely viewed as racist—and now a House Democrat wants Boebert censured. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Donald Trump’s political choices since winning the 2024 presidential election have been met with both controversy and confusion. Last November, he seemed determined to have Matt Gaetz serve as his attorney general, overseeing the Justice Department. - Candace McDuffie Read More
They say stay ready so you never have to get ready. So with President Donald Trump disrupting the nation at its core, it’s time to gear up and prepare for what the next four years and beyond has the potential to look like. - Phenix S Halley Read More
9 / 11
The political pundit explains why “Superman ain’t coming” to save Black folks from President Trump.
Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and more tech billionaires stood behind Trump during his swearing in.