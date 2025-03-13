Lord, What In the World Is Going On At The White House? Another Nominee Mishap.

Donald Trump’s political choices since winning the 2024 presidential election have been met with both controversy and confusion. Last November, he seemed determined to have Matt Gaetz serve as his attorney general, overseeing the Justice Department.

However, Gaetz ultimately withdrew himself from the process in the face of bipartisan pressure and allegations that he had sex with a minor in 2017. Trump quickly replaced Gaetz with Pam Bondi—but now it seems the President has flip flopped once again with his latest nomination.

According to CNN, the White House canceled Dr. Dave Weldon’s nomination hearing for director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just hours before it was scheduled to happen on Thursday. Shortly after, they withdrew Weldon’s nomination altogether.

A source familiar on the matter told Reuters anonymously that Weldon, who is a physician, lacked the votes needed for Senate confirmation.

In the past, the position has been appointed by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Weldon’s nomination has garnered quite the bit of controversy since it was announced last year though he has served in Congress for over a decade, representing a Florida district close to Tampa from 1995 to 2009.

Weldon had previously introduced legislation that would have shifted vaccine safety oversight away from the CDC. He has been a vocal critic about the safety of vaccines that had already been studied, insisting that they are harmful and linked to autism.

After being a member of Congress, Weldon returned to practice as an internal medicine doctor in Florida. He also held leadership positions at Privia Quality Network Central Florida, a company that works to uphold physician practices.

According to forms submitted by Weldon to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, he also served as board chairman for the pro-Israel advocacy group Israel Allies Foundation.

Weldon would have reported to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who shares his skepticism over vaccines and leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overseeing the CDC.