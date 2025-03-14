Real Worst Case Scenarios For Black Folks in Trump's America

They say stay ready so you never have to get ready. So with President Donald Trump disrupting the nation at its core, it’s time to gear up and prepare for what the next four years and beyond has the potential to look like.

In just over 50 days in office, the president has managed to get the U.S. into trade wars will some of our closet allies, ban 200 words at the federal level, deport thousands of migrants, and gouge key federal agencies all with the goal of “making America great again.” But while his policies have largely benefitted wealthy, white citizens, The Root is examining what exactly the next four years might look like for everyday Black folks.