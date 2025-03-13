Black Americans Wonder Why Democrats Didn't Do What Gov. Tim Walz is Doing a Long Time Ago

With concerns that the country is going up in flames, Americans are looking for strong leaders to stand up to President Donald Trump and call him out on his BS. Now, it seems folks have gotten their wish in the form of Minn. Gov. Tim Walz.

Bakari Sellers CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Dangers of Trump's Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires

The governor announced he’s going on tour, and not just any ‘ole tour. Walz has is launching a national town hall tour with specific stops in republican districts. If you know anything about the 2024 vice presidential candidate, you know this is exactly what he loves to do, and Americans are here for it!

Advertisement

For many, Walz pulling up to republican cities to confront key issues on DEI, immigration, education, and the ongoing trade war is more than what the public has seen from other democrats since Trump took office.

Advertisement

The whole point of his tour is to address the ongoing concerns of everyday Americans as they grapple with the effects of Trump’s second term. The long-time advocate of education and farmers’ rights has expressed his frustration with the current administration, and he’s got Black Americans on his side.

Advertisement

Unlike other democrats, who many Americans are calling “mousy” and “passive,” Walz is strapping up his boots and doing the work, and people are paying attention. On X, @ninaturner tweeted “Thank you for the honesty, Governor.”

Advertisement

On TikTok, @ipostnow said “I think that Tim Walz would be a great president and I think that democrats should hold town halls in republican held districts.”

According to CNN, Walz is scheduled to start in Iowa this Friday (March 14) in the district represented by Rep. Zach Nunn. Next, he’ll be headed to Nebraska, for the district represented by Rep. Don Bacon. Future stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio are already on the books and more tour dates can be expected.

Advertisement

“I’m hitting the road, traveling to red states across the country to lend a megaphone to the people,” Walz announced. “Your congressman may not want to listen, but they’re going to hear from us anyway.” The governor is already making his media rounds, appearing on MSNBC and SXSW, to gear up for the tour. “I’m going to go use the platform that I have and hand them the megaphone to talk about this,” Walz said to MSNBC. “Your own Republican rep won’t talk to you? I’ll go do it.”

After a devastating loss in 2024, many expected Walz to go back to Minnesota and continue business as usual, but according to the former educator, he felt obligated to step up. It’s unclear is the scheduled tour is also part of a plan to get Walz to return to the democratic ticket come 2028, but he sure has folks talking, which is more than many of his Democrat constituents can say.