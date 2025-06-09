LA Riots, Deportations, N-Word Karens and Other Distractions That Have Black Folks Sleepwalking

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

In an era marked by rising hate and division, the Black community faces a new kind of attack — and it isn’t always glaringly obvious. As chaos unfolds on screens and in headlines, the real threats slip by unnoticed, quietly reshaping our future. This is the cautionary tale about how distraction has become a weapon, and why staying truly woke means seeing beyond the noise to protect what’s ours.

Now, we love the phrase “Stay woke” — thanks, Donald Glover — but it feels like we’re sleepwalking through some of the biggest moves against us without fully grasping the severity of the situation on our hands. Whether people are picking up the pieces to failed immigration policies — sparking protests like the ICE L.A. riots — or we’re sucked into reality TV, we must face these issues head-on.

Let’s take a deep dive into some of the major players in this advanced game of distraction, and how the tactics are used against us.

L.A. ICE Immigration Riots

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Shocking immigration riots took place on June 8 in Los Angeles, where thousands took to the streets after ICE launched sweeping raids. Protesters were outraged over mass detentions, family separations, and the sudden deployment of National Guard troops while facing troops, tear gas, rubber bullets, and site-wide curfews.



While Black and immigrant communities fight for their voice and future, chaos is staged at the hand of the Trump administration — once again — to keep everyone on edge and off their game. Frankly, the visible and physical tactic of slapping down unity is a slap in the face…and protesters weren’t afraid to turn up in the faces of the California National Guard. At least 56 were arrested over the weekend, per NBC News.

Entertainment and Celebrity Culture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Don’t come for us when we say this, but entertainment is slowly but surely becoming a form of mind control. Every scandal, every rabbit hole, every bombshell media trial (we’re looking at you, Diddy) — it’s all keeping us locked in and tuned out. Using celebs to push agendas? We’re over it. It’s Rome all over again, a reminder of how entertainment was used as a tool to minimize the potential for civil unrest, while enhancing their popularity and image. Works every time — but we’re on to it.

Political Foolery

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Many Black folks feel some decisions made by the Trump administration are slowly chipping away at the potential for Black progress. Community programs that offer support to education and health are being cut and stripped of their funding, such as proposed cuts to Title I funding. By the time we look up, they’re already out the back door with a program — such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — that was set in place to encourage Black success. Needless to say, politics can be a masterclass in misdirection.

Empty Activism

Win McNamee/Getty Images

During the era of our civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, activism was rooted in real sacrifice. Today, social justice is somewhat of a trendy accessory: changing your Facebook photo to stand with victims and adding the black square to your Instagram profile. During the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, people, young and elderly, opted out of the bus system due to harsh treatment for a staggering 381 days—from Dec. 5, 1955 to Dec. 20, 1956. Compare that to now, where many won’t log off for three minutes — let alone stand ten toes down for over a year.

Algorithm Mind Control

Photo Illustration by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

We can easily call this digital programming. Every person’s feed is created especially for them, fueling their triggers, addictions, and messiest obsessions for monetary gain. No matter the social app, the goal is to keep us doom-scrolling until we’re late for work, short on sleep, or deep into a chaotic rabbit hole. All the trash gets pushed to the top while real-world updates are suppressed, rendering many uninformed.

Alleged Voter Suppression Tactics

Andrew Spear/Getty Images

Election disputes causing voter suppression may not be the intention, but it can delay access or hinder full participation. Allegations of voter fraud, battles over ballot access and unexpected changes to voting rules disproportionately affect Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities. Claims of fraud become justifications for reduced early voting periods, restrictions on mail-in ballots, and stricter voter ID laws — all of which directly impact Black folks. It’s bad enough some don’t see the need to vote at all, and this surely doesn’t help.

Conspiracy Theories and Misinformation

Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

At this point, just stop selling the microphones. Since the rise of YouTube podcasts, everybody’s a scholar, everybody’s got “sources,” and everybody’s reporting something — facts optional. It’s a mess. And while the misinformation marathon continues, the truth doesn’t even get a head start and opinions are seemingly as good as facts.

Gender War Discussions

Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Thanks to the late Kevin Samuels and many others, Black men and women turned what should be a wholesome discussion into a full-blown battlefield — and social media’s eating it up. Known as “Red Pill” content, some podcasts are built on dragging each other down, “high value” nonsense and endless “who brings what to the table” debates. Unifying the Black family has to be central to maintain success. While we’re busy fighting each other, the real ops stay winning and we’re watching it happen in 4K.

The Attack On Education

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

They’re not even hiding it anymore. Right under our noses, Black studies are being slashed from school curriculums, and key parts of our history are vanishing from textbooks. Since 2021, 44 schools have proposed bills in favor of restricting what’s called critical race theory (CRT), per EdTrust. This prevents teachers from giving lessons on important topics, including systemic racism. From Florida to Texas, the erasure is real — and strategic.

The Illusion Of “Respectability Politics”

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Glamour

Whether it’s “talk proper” or “dress like you want the job,” respectability politics whispers lies about what it takes to be accepted or protected here. We’re taught to shrink, conform, and dilute our Blackness to make others comfortable — even though it hasn’t stopped injustices. It’s a distraction that places blame on individuals instead of the system designed to undermine, no matter how polished we appear.

Strategic And Covert Anti-Blackness

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Covert anti-Blackness — whether it’s subtle or in-your-face systemic discrimination — chips away at a system that talks big about freedom, equality, and representation. Under Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Navy to wipe the names of civil rights legends like Harriet Tubman, Thurgood Marshall, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg off naval ships. This kind of quiet erasure isn’t loud, but it’s no accident — it’s polished and intentional.

Trump Administration’s Political Theatre

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It seems Trump’s administration has mastered the art of political theatre — one minute commuting the federal sentence of Chicago gang founder Larry Hoover, the next stripping the names of beloved civil rights leaders from U.S. Navy ships. While our attention was diverted to controversy, chaos, and entertainment, critical programs were defunded, protections dismantled, and inequalities deepened.

This isn’t just politics — it’s a performance meant to mislead and confuse. With so many distractions in play before us, becoming more vigilant and spotting foul play is key. The time has come to cut the noise, and focus on moving forward together as a people in power.