One would think that Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion, would just sit quietly in his jail cell as he awaits sentencing. But not only is he not being silent, but he’s been busy making music.

Over the weekend, the Canadian singer shared on Instagram that he was working on a new single titled, “Hurts Me.”

Advertisement

While I have no idea how he got access to Instagram in a jail cell, he wrote in the post, “To My Family, my friends, and to the Umbrellas World Wide I want ya’ll to know I haven’t lost my faith in God and that I’m in high spirits,” he wrote in a statement on IG on Sunday (June 18). “I’m praying for best and remain confident that God will bring me through this.”

He continued, “I have spent the last 7 months rehabilitating my mind, body, and soul. Though I came to jail a good person, I will leave a great person. I’ve turned this jail cell into my work office. I will continue the legacy of the Umbrella from here or anywhere else, I won’t let anything stop me from being a positive light and a help to those in need.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The song was released in collaboration with Yoko Gold, an artist signed to his label, One Umbrella.

Advertisement

Tory eventually shared a link to the song on YouTube, but it has since been taken down. But that hasn’t stopped from leaks appearing on social media and fans still appear to listen to the track.

Even Kylie Jenner was seen on TikTok listening to the song in her car over the weekend, which led to some deserved criticism, considering it was her house party that Tory and Megan were leaving before the shooting took place.

Advertisement

I can’t tell people what to do, but I can’t think of one reason why anyone would still be listening to Lanez considering what he’s been found guilty of. I don’t care if he’s attempting to become a “great person,” I can’t support a man who was convicted of shooting a woman.

Advertisement

This reminds me of when he released his 2020 studio album Daystar, which came out just months after he shot the Houston rapper. Throughout the album, he disgustingly addressed the shooting allegations and used Megan’s pain as a means to promote his career and work.

Now three years later, after he’s been convicted, he’s releasing new music?! Nah, I’ll pass, and other music fans should as well.

Advertisement

The only thing I’ll be listening to is the Los Angeles judge who shares with Tory how much time he’s going to spend in prison.