KKK Applications Asking for Race, Address and Blood Type Distributed in Indiana

I know that it is the year of our Lord and Lil Nas X 2021, and America is going through a “racial awakening,” (in which America gets half-woke then doses off and says a bunch of racial slurs in its sleep then blames it on the Ambien like Roseanne) but it appears that the countr y isn’t so anti-racist that we don’t still need to be on the lookout for the Ku Klux Klan.

Over the last handful of years, the KKK has been caught leaving recruitment paraphernalia in North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia again, Georgia and several other states. Hell, the Klan is out here targeting school students, ending up with its flyers published on the front page of a newspaper (again, in Virginia), and even having the caucasi-fied gall to try to recruit in a Black neighborhood. (I’m not saying they were looking for Candace Owens, but they were looking for Candace Owens.)



Most recently, residents in St. Joseph County, In., found KKK applications outside their homes, Newsweek reports. This proves that while the Klan is still in action, these people likely haven’t updated their recruitment process since damn near Reconstruction. (Physical applications, my non-nigga? Really?)



From Newsweek:



The fliers, which were reported to have come from the Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, claimed to be religious materials even though they had application forms attached and were clearly seeking new KKK members. The forms asked those wanting to join for their blood type, race, and home address, as well as confirmation that they are white, not Jewish, and that they support the segregation of races. The letter that came with the KKK application stated its intentions are not to “threaten anyone.”

Daaaaaamn, son! The Klan needs to know your blood type! These aren’t your garden-variety “I don’t see color” Karens and Kents—because those types will always try to convince you that we’re all the same color on the inside. But not the Knights. The Knights need to be sure that their members are of the purest Caucasian blood milked from the bosom of White Jesus’ virgin mother herself. You got to be white white. Your 23 and Me results need to come back as pure cocaine spread across a sheet of printer paper. Ain’t no one-drop, bih.

See, this is the Klan’s problem—these people just don’t know how to upgrade their image. Even the Proud Boys opted to get an Afro-Cuban man on the management staff for diversity purposes. (I mean, you already knew the KKK isn’t about reworking its brand because in 1993 a certain Hip Hop classic gave the organization the perfect opportunity to make its motto “Ku Klux Klan ain’t nothing ta fuck wit,” and they, thankfully, fumbled the appropriation bag on that one.)

Anyway, several residents in the area were appalled and shocked to find the entry-level (I’m guessing) white supremacist job applications in their neighborhoods, and the St. Joseph County Police Department encouraged them to report it if they found them on their property—while also explaining to them in a statement that their reports won’t mean much because handing out KKK “join our team if you and your blood is racist” flyers isn’t a crime.

“The distribution of the flyers does not break any laws, unless they contain some threat of harm or intimidation,” a police spokesperson told WSBT 22.

So yeah—it turns out America is still America and there are those who would see the nation regress back to its white-sheet-clad glory days. Don’t be surprised if they’re dropping flyers in your neighborhood next.