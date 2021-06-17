Proud Boys Leader Is Too Broke to be Proud, So Now He's Selling Black Lives Matter T-Shirts and...What? No, I'm Not Making This Up

Chairman of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio (L), wearing a shirt supporting Derek Chauvin, looks on while counter-protesting near the Torch of Friendship, where people gathered to remember George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death at the hands of a police officer, in Miami on May 25, 2021. Photo : Chandan Khanna ( Getty Images )

In today’s episode of DIS NIGGA HERE!, Enrique Tarrio, a man who surprisingly is still a leader of the infamous conserva-Nazi fanboy club the Proud Boys, said that he has had to resort to selling Black Lives Matter and anti-Trump T-shirts in order to make money because his organization of bumbling idiots in visor sunglasses have been shunned by banks and card companies into broke-beyotch-hood. Apparently, being a traitor to his own message was the only way for him to stay afloat, but more importantly—this is why niggas can’t just be buying BLM merch from any old Judas-without-the-Messiah-ass vendor who has it for sale.

Anyway, Tarrio—who was once arrested for burning BLM banners—revealed to the Wall Street Journal that the far-right group the Oath Keepers is breaking up the white supremacist band after board members accused the founder of spending its money on hair dye, steaks and guns (Yes, yes I am currently imagining Guy Fieri eating a steak dinner while holding up a 45-caliber pistol with an inscription on it that reads, “45 is still my president!”—why do you ask?). So, due to the Oath Keeper’s infighting, the “leader of the Proud Boys, choked off from the financial system, is printing ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirts to make money,” the Journal reports.

Basically, banks and card-processing services weren’t fucking with the Proud Boys because it turns out being associated with insurrectionists and “Unite the Right” cultists isn’t a good look for a respectable business. So Tarrio started a secret company to sell activists and well-meaning liberals their own slogans back to them, because, fuck it, the guy is already an Afro-Cuban leader of a white nationalist movement, so if someone were to try to tell him he couldn’t possibly be a bigger fraud, he’d just sell them a t-shirt that reads, “hold my beer.”

Actually, that brings me back to why earlier, I wrote that I was surprised Tarrio was still even a Proud Boys leader.

In January, The Root reported that Tarrio was outed as an informant for the FBI and local law enforcement in South Florida, which he reportedly became following a 2012 fraud case in which he pleaded guilty to helping sell stolen goods. For years, Poppa-opp Tarrio had cops raiding marijuana grow spots, he was testifying against fellow thieves with stolen shit for sale, he was going undercover to help the law bust up illegal immigrant smuggling rings—bruh, this nigga was basically Tekashi 69 without the Harley Quinn makeover.

I guess I’m just surprised that the Proud Boys, with all of their tendencies toward criminal activity, would still accept the man I affectionately refer to as “Snitchy McSnitcherton from Snitchville, TellonYou-opolis” as a leader they can trust.

Anyway, Tarrio wouldn’t tell the Journal the name of his fake-tivist merchandise company—where, along with BLM shirts, he sells “Impeach 45" shirts—so, again, we’re all just going to have to be careful about where we get our BLM apparel from so we don’t end up giving our money to the devil we’re supposed to be fighting.

Broke-ass white supremacists are fucking up the whole game. Damn.