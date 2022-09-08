Updated as of 9/8/2022 at 1:50 pm ET:

Queen Elizabeth has died at 96 years of age. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for the last seven decades. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen’s oldest son, Charles, 73, will become king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The internet is going to internet. As soon as news broke that Queen Elizabeth II was gravely ill, the web couldn’t wait to crack jokes and blame Meghan Markle for her deteriorating health. Currently, the 96 year-old monarch is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland. Buckingham Palace disclosed Thursday that doctors are concerned about her condition:



“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,’’ a palace spokesperson said according to The Washington Post. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Members of the royal family have rushed to Balmoral to be by her side. The BBC has reported that Meghan Markle will not accompany her husband Prince Harry as he heads to Balmoral. This is viewed as a big deal by the outlet, but Prince William’s wife, Kate, is not traveling to Balmoral either. Somehow, that isn’t considered as urgent.

Despite the severity of the situation, online trolls have somehow made this ordeal all about Markle and all the “stress” she’s caused the Queen. One user wrote: “No thanks to Harry and Meghan stressing [Queen Elizabeth II] out poor thing! Wishing her a swift recovery and H&M a swift realisation of the impact of their selfish behaviour.”

Numerous users have echoed that same sentiment, with one stating: “the Queen is seriously ill and it’s definitely all Meghan Markle’s fault.” However, some have called out these ridiculous and racist antics. “The talking heads online somehow making the 96 year old Queen’s failing health Meghan Markle’s fault is some new level of race hate that is beyond absurd.”

Markle has remained graceful when addressing racism she’s received after marrying Prince Harry, but this is a new low.