Kid Cudi Just Spilled the Tea About His Relationship With Cassie, And It's Not What You Think

Sean “Diddy” Combs wasn’t the only person rapper Kid Cudi was talking about on the stand on Thursday (May 23). The popular rapper also opened up about his short-lived romance with Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura— but what he revealed might surprise you.

As we previously told you, Cudi was subpoenaed as a witness in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking trial where he discussed how the Bad Boy mogul once allegedly blew up his car and broke into his home. However, he also discussed his brief dating history with Ventura and shared that although they dated less than one month, things were going well—until they weren’t.

Cudi and Ventura reportedly met in 2008, but it wouldn’t be until three years later that the two would get involved during a “rough patch” between Diddy and Ventura. Speaking on the stand, Cudi agreed that Ventura “played him” and wasn’t “frank” during their relationship when it came to her and Diddy’s true dynamic, according to Complex.

Cudi also detailed that the “Me & U” singer told him about alleged physical abuse she endured at the hands of the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper. He also agreed with the notion that Ventura played both him and Diddy at the same time by entertaining him all while eventually getting back with the hip-hop mogul, despite the abuse.

These revelations come just as Diddy’s trial closes out its second week. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks in total with numerous witnesses expected to come in and testify, including Diddy’s former assistant Capricorn Clark, representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department and reps for the Los Angeles Fire Department, per PEOPLE.

If convicted, Diddy could face up to a life sentence in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.