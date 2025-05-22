Kid Cudi Calls Diddy a 'Marvel Supervillan' After Terrifying Car Explosion Confrontation and Alleged Home Invasion

Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi took the stand Thursday (May 22) to testify in the federal sex crime trial against Bad Boy Records’ founder Sean “Diddy” Combs. So far, he discussed his relationship with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and his suspicions of Combs being behind his car explosion. Now, there’s even more tea on the aftermath.

The rapper previously testified that in January of 2012, his dog watcher told him his car was set ablaze in his driveway. One month prior to this, Cudi accused Combs of breaking into his home with an associate after receiving a cryptic call from Ventura who was distressed over Combs discovering their relationship. He said he broke things off with Ventura around that time because the drama became too much and because “he knew Combs was violent.”

However, Cudi said days after the alleged fire, he reached out to Combs to tell him they needed to meet to talk.

“I knew he had something to do with it,” Cudi suspected.

The Meeting

The two music stars met at Soho House in Los Angeles. Cudi said he walked in the room to find Combs alone with a chilling demeanor. Cudi described Combs’ calmness during their meeting as “off-putting.”

“Sean Combs was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain,” Cudi claimed.

The rapper said he explained his relationship with Ventura from beginning to end to Combs. Cudi recalled Combs calling each other “homies” and saying he didn’t understand why Cudi would have a fling with Ventura. However, Cudi said he told Combs he took the pop singer’s word that she and Combs were broken up.

When asked by Combs’ attorneys if Ventura played him, Cudi answered, “Yes.”

Awkward Aftermath

The rapper also said he was upset to find out Ventura went back to Combs. Cudi said Ventura had confided in him regarding the physical abuse, but not the sexual abuse. He said the violence bothered him because he was in love with her.

Cudi said Ventura eventually arrived at Soho House to join the meeting, explaining to Combs how she and Cudi fell in love. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” artist said he then cut to the chase, asking Combs what they were going to do about his car.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Cudi said Combs responded, with a “very cold stare.”

Cudi said he then pulled out of their handshake, prompting Combs to ask what was wrong. Cudi said he believed Combs was lying. However, he said he later took Combs’ word that he didn’t have anything to do with his car.

They saw each other again in 2015, Cudi said. Combs pulled him aside and apologized, he alleged.

“ ‘Man I just want to apologize for everything’ and all that bulls—t,” Cudi recalled Combs saying, adding that he “found peace” with the situation following that moment which was “the last thing” he expected to get.

On the stand, Cudi confirmed that the investigation into his car explosion retrieved DNA that was later connected to a woman.

What Ventura Testified About Kid Cudi

Ventura previously testified that while on a “break” with Combs, she used a burner phone to contact Cudi. However, she still continued to participate in the alleged “freak-offs.” She added that she didn’t tell Combs about their relationship because she “thought it would be way too dangerous.” The “Me & U” singer said her fling with the Ohio native made the Bad Boy Records founder “irate.”

However, Combs’ attorney seemed to confirm the notion, admitting their client had a “bad temper” and “reacted poorly” to information he didn’t like.

Ventura previously testified that when she began dating Cudi, Combs allegedly threatened to have his car blown up in his driveway and “ensured” the rapper and his friends would be home to see it. The car did indeed explode at some point, she stated. A spokesperson for Kid Cudi told The New York Times the account of the incident was true.

Ventura’s mother testified that Combs even took his alleged jealous rage out on the singer’s family, demanding they pay $20,000 in restitution for the money he spent on their daughter.