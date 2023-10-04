Kevin McCarthy Being Ousted Proves Republicans Ruin Everything—Including Their Own Party

On Tuesday, all Democrats and eight Republicans voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker in a historic 216-210 vote. This is the first time something like this has ever happened, leaving the House in disarray and confusion.



Though an interim speaker was named, the fact that Republicans joined in with their opposition to take down McCarthy reiterates a strong underlying message:

The right remains downright messy as hell.



But let’s not forget the lengths McCarthy had to go to in order to secure the seat in the first place. In January, he was elected speaker after 15 rounds of voting.

Part of the reason he secured the position was by agreeing to change the rules on who can propose a resolution to oust the speaker—just one member needed to do it.

In this case, it was Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz who called for McCarthy’s removal. He said McCarthy’s choice to pass a short-term spending bill supported by Democrats proved he didn’t keep his promises to conservatives.

Though Republicans told Gaetz getting rid of McCarthy would lead to chaos, Gaetz insisted that “Chaos is Speaker McCarthy. Chaos is somebody who we cannot trust with their word.”

Now, the House will have to vote on a new speaker, though it remains unclear who would receive enough votes to win. McCarthy said that he would not run again.

Democrats say they will nominate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker — like they did in January — though it is unlikely he will selected in the Republican-majority House.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry is now the “speaker pro tempore,” the interim speaker. However, finding a 56th speaker of the House will be difficult seeing as all it takes to be extricated from the role is one single vote.