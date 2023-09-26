Why Black Americans Should Be Alarmed By a Potential Government Shutdown

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has five days to get his caucus to agree to a passable spending package before the country is propelled into a calamitous government shutdown.



With just days left on the clock, things are still nowhere near settled. Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus are demanding massive spending cuts to programs millions of Americans rely on, particularly in educational services for low-income Americans. The House is expected to vote on Tuesday on a measure advancing a spending package, which, despite containing massive cuts, still might fail to satisfy the hardliners in the House. And the bill is a non-starter for the Democratic-controlled Senate, which is closing in on a deal to keep spending at current levels.

What Happens If The Government Shuts Down?

A government shutdown doesn’t mean all federal programs immediately stop operating. However, many critical programs like the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) are at risk.

On Monday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that the WIC program — which feeds nearly 7 million children and mothers, would almost immediately stop. Millions of government employees would go temporarily without pay, and if this shutdown is anything like the last one, countless government contractors won’t receive back pay.

According to the Center for American Progress, immediately inspections of drinking water facilities and hazardous waste sites would cease, the USDA would pause loans to farmers, the FDA would have to limit food inspections, and many preschool and school readiness centers would close.

The longer the shutdown, the more vital government services are at risk as “contingency funds” for these programs begin to dwindle.

Why a Shutdown Would Hurt Black Americans

The bigger picture, particularly for Black Americans, is what happens if a government shutdown isn’t just a few days. At that point, we start seeing cuts to programs that Black Americans (because of systemic economic inequality) disproportionately rely on — such as Food Assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and Housing Vouchers,

In the immediate aftermath of the shutdown, the White House has already warned that WIC, which as of 2018 fed an estimated 1.6 million Black mothers and babies every year, will halt services.

None of this even accounts for the fact that Black Americans are somewhat overrepresented in the federal workforce, who would all be temporarily out of a job.

How Do We Get Out Of This?

Most experts agree that the most likely scenario out of this mess is for Congress to pass a “continuing resolution,” which would maintain the previous fiscal year’s spending. The Democratic-controlled appears to be nearing a consensus agreement on a bill containing a “continuing resolution.” However, it’s unclear if McCarthy will be able to get his caucus to pass it, especially in light of comments from Former President Donald Trump urging Republicans to shut down the government unless they get all of their demands.