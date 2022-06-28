The on- going beef between the sports media and NBA players continues.

ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins isn’t happy about some of the words Draymond Green used to describe him on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.”

If you know anything about Green, he isn’t one to mince his words on how he feels about something or someone.

On the episode of his podcast released on Sunday, Green took shots again a whole bunch of people in sports media, including Skip Bayless, Bill Simmons, Nick Wright, Cedric Maxwell, Brian Windhorst, and most notably Kendrick Perkins.

In his bit about Perkins, Green said, “Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown ( in reference to Bayless) and it’s baffling to me. He could never be you, you know why he could never be you? Cause he never done it. You go up here acting like him. You don’t have to do that, buddy. You played, you did it, go talk about it or can you not?”

He continues, “I’d hope that you can, with all these hot takes, you make, you should be able to. You don’t have to act like that, my man, you don’t have to go up there. You go from being enforcer to coon.”

As you would imagine, that did not sit well with Big Perk. In a video, Perkins responded to Green’s words and did not hold back himself.

Perkins said, “Hey Draymond, you good? The fuck you talking about? Didn’t you just win your fourth championship? What the fuck you worried about me for? What you mad? You mad because I’m doing it my way and it’s happening to work?”

He continued, “Forget the old media. Forget the new media. I’m a stand by the old law. Right? The old law says all that disrespect and all that ho shit of calling someone a coon, man you got me fucked up. Ain’t nothing a coon about me. I ain’t no coon. There ain’t none of that. Straight up!”

It doesn’t end there: Perkins went on to say that Green is all talk and would back down from a fight if it ever got physical between the two.

Perkins said, “And here’s the thing, dawg. We all know you’re all bark and no bite. We all know this! The NBA brothers know this. A lot of them that’s talking about you behind your back with the whistles know this. They know you’re not gonna do nothing. This is proven. This is facts. So stop with all the tough talk.”

But wait, it still doesn’t end there: Perkins h ad more words for Green.

“You can talk about me as an ESPN analyst. You can talk about my takes. You can talk about everything you want to do. I don’t give a fuck about that. But what you’re not gonna do is you’re not gonna disrespect me and call me no motherf–king c–n. And I’m gonna stand on that. You talk about standing on something. I’m standing on that. That’s what I’m not gonna be, and especially by you when we all know you not gon’ do nothing … We know that. It’s proven. We know you ain’t gonna bust a grape in a fruit fight. We know you ain’t gonna pour milk on cereal. We know you ain’t gonna listen to go snap, crackle and pop.”

On Monday afternoon, Perkins posted on Twitter that he took down the video writing” I took my post down addressing Draymond Green out of respect for my company and colleagues I work with everyday, but I was heard loud and clear.”

I’m sure the saga between the two won’t end here, so we’ll have to wait if Green has a response.

