It looks like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is unbothered by the racist remarks made by Tennessee meteorologist Joey Sulipeck. During Saturday’s playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, Sulipeck tweeted:

“And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery.” The comparison of Black people to apes is as dated and racist as America itself.

Though the weatherman removed the comment, he was quickly reminded that screenshots are forever. Tennessee football reporter Evan Barnes shared Sulipeck’s tweet, responding: “Emotions are high right now among teams and fans over the play in question but this right here? @joeysulipeck – unacceptable. Memo to @FOX13Memphis – talk to your mans and check him. This is over the line and I won’t stand for it. This is bullshit.”

Green himself went to Instagram story to address what Sulipeck said, stating: “Are you surprised? Don’t apologize. STAND ON IT!” He further expanded on this sentiment via Twitter. “Also, I don’t believe in cancel culture. This is not a cancel attempt. Just stand on your words. ACCOUNTABILITY...Yours truly, THE NEW MEDIA. You can’t cancel someone for saying something you don’t/didn’t like. I don’t believe in that. I believe in standing on your word. Don’t sidestep it. Tell us how you really feel! And STAND ON IT!”

According to NBC Sports, Coach Steve Kerr wasn’t shocked by Sulipeck’s words. “Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest,” he said. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

Fox 13, the station where Sulipeck works, has said in a statement to McClatchy News that the tweet is currently under investigation.