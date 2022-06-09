Game 3 of the NBA Finals was a heated one between the Boston Celtics fans and Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Leading up to last night’s game, there was a lot of discussion of Green’s performance on and off of the floor.

After the Celtic’s game 1 win, he downplayed the performance of some of Boston’s role players. In game 2, he got in some heated exchanges with the refs, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams and basically any Celtic player that went at him and it worked, as the Warriors cruised to a win.

Advertisement

As you would imagine, Celtics fans have had to hear Green speak nonstop, thanks to his podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” and has press conferences. So for game 3, which was in Boston, fans made sure to give Green a warm welcome.

Throughout the game, Celtics fans constantly chanted “F*** you, Draymond!” and “Draymond sucks!” towards the Warriors forward as the Celtics won game 3 116-100. Green downplayed the incident in his postgame presser saying, “They just talking.”

But Green’s coach, Steve Kerr, and teammate, Klay Thompson, took issue with the chants.



Kerr, in a sarcastic tone, said, “Classy. Very Classy.”

Advertisement

Thompson said during his presser, “We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.”

Advertisement

The criticism of Boston fans did not end there. Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, wrote in a lengthy post on her Instagram story addressing her issues:

Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The @nba has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F***k YOU DRAYMOND @money23green or call him a B**** or MF?! And nothing?? Like that’s ok?! @warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans Just shameful!

Advertisement

I understand the criticisms of everyone on the Warriors. But because they publicly voiced their issues on the behavior of Celtics fans, I guarantee the crowd is going to go even when game 4 comes around Friday night when the Warriors look to tie the Finals 2-2.

