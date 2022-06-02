One day it’s Draymond Green, the next day it’s Stephen A. Smith. Kevin Durant is willing to go at any and everybody on social media, even if it’s the most recognizable American sports television personality.

In preparation for the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics, “First Take” had a segment Wednesday where they argued if Stephen Curry changed the game of basketball for better or worse.

Smith argued that Curry changed the game for the better and Michael Jordan, the GOAT, changed the game for the worse.

His argument was that because Jordan was so incredible as a player, the NBA became more individualized and started to market players over teams.

Well, Kevin Durant did not like Smith’s words and wanted all of the smoke on Twitter.

In response to the clip, Durant tweeted, “My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe who are on a competing network even got hit in the crossfire!

Smith, who won’t back down to anyone, tweeted in response, “@KDTrey5. You’re certainly entitled to your opinion. Love both MJ @StephenCurry30. Was only alluding to MJ being so great, it enticed folks to focus on individuality instead of team. Nothing more. As for us changing the game for the worse, we disagree. But here’s the (more).”

He continued, “…..news for you @KDTrey5. We ain’t going any damn place. For every @stephenasmith, Skip, @ShannonSharpe and others, there’s thousands more coming down the pike. We’re not going away. We multiply. Sorry!!!!”

I gotta admit, KD’s response was hilarious, to say the least.

He used the iconic meme of Smith saying, “I’m here to tell you right now, we don’t care.”

Durant is probably the most entertaining athlete on social media. Some might find him sensitive and wonder, “why does he care so much about what people say on social media? ”

For me, I find it entertaining and hilarious that Durant sees himself as any other Twitter user and feels like he can respond to anyone he wants to. His willingness to be open and honest is appreciated.

He just gained a new follower.