Kendrick Lamar is notorious for not posting on his social media unless he’s announcing new music or other creative projects he’s working on. But in a myriad of Instagram posts on Wednesday evening, he reflects on his “Big Steppers” tour, the making of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and the power of rap music.

In a message posted on his story, he shared that it took him twenty years to write “Mother I Sober,” a song where the Compton rapper deals with his trauma head-on. He wrote, “ngl jesus jojo and mary. took a nigga twenty years to find mother i sober. rap has truly helped my expansion of self. beyond the perception of who I believed to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n-gga at this point. mr morale. the catalyst of my self expression.”

He continued, “ill never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. the piano. my fans. the stories of reconciliation i hear from penitentiaries to small villages. Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type shit. sitting in the corner like an old book.”

Adding, “im forever underground. infratrating [sic] the mainstream a la carte. these cities still beautiful to watch. on jojo.”

After clearing his Instagram page, Lamar flooded it with 50 photos of him being on his nationwide tour along with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, who are both artists signed to his pgLang imprint.

Some of the photos also give a detailed look at K. Dot’s black Louis Vuitton tour outfit designed by the late Virgil Abloh. He can also be seen wearing a silver glove, an obvious ode to Michael Jackson.

One of Lamar’s first live performances of Mr. Morale was in Milan at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.

He also posted the viral clip of a security guard crying at his Houston show while he was performing “LOVE.”

