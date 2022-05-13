Damn, Kendrick Lamar moves fast.

On the same day that he released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, he also announced the dates and cities for an upcoming worldwide tour.

Since Kendrick announced the release date for his new album a month ago, the Compton rapper has been moving quickly. This week alone, he dropped “The Heart Part 5” with accompanying visuals and shared the intimate cover art for Mr. Morale.

As you would imagine, people are going insane listening and analyzing Lamar’s latest release. But with the announcement of a new tour, the excitement of fans will go to a new high.

Per his official website, Lamar’s worldwide tour will take place in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone joining him on most of the dates. In North America alone, Lamar has 37 tour dates.

This is his first solo tour since he released his fourth studio album Damn., five years ago in 2017. The tour will also be sponsored by Amazon Music.

With all of the tour dates Lamar has for North America alone, the possibility of surprise guests is almost endless since Mr. Morale features many notable artists, such as Baby Keem, Summer Walker, Kodak Black, Ghostface Killah, Blxst, Thundercat and Taylour Paige.

On July 30 in Atlanta, will Summer Walker make an appearance to show out in her hometown? The inclusion of Kodak Black was a surprise feature on Lamar’s album. Will he take the stage in Tampa Bay on July 27th? Brooklyn gets two chances to see Lamar on Aug. 5 and 6. Will New York legend Ghostface Killah honor the city with his presence at the show? Thundercat, Blsxt and Taylour are all California natives. Will they join Lamar during his homecoming on Sept. 14 or 15 in Los Angeles?

You’ll have to buy a ticket for a show to see.

Check out Lamar’s website if you want to check out all the tour dates and cities. Tickets do not go on sale until Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 p.m. PDT.