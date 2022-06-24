K.Dot has finally done it.

After dropping his fifth studio album in May, the Compton MC has performed Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers live for the first time.

His first live performance of the album was at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris on Thursday. He paid tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director for the fashion house before his passing.

While pieces were showcased from the fashion brand’s upcoming collection, Kendrick Lamar performed from the crowd of people there to take in the show. He casually performed the songs “Savior,” “Rich Spirit,” and “Count Me Out” with an outro that saw him pay tribute to Abloh. As “Count Me Out” ended, you can hear Lamar saying, “Long Live Virgil” and repeating his name over and over again. The last song he performed was “N95.”

Right after the Louis Vuitton show, the “We Cry Together” rapper flew down to headline the 2022 Milano Summer Festival. Wearing an all-white outfit and joined onstage by backup dancers, Mr. Morale performed the tracks “Silent Hill,” “Count Me Out,” “N95” and “Savior.” The 35-year-old rapper also performed classic songs from his past albums such as “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Alright,” “King Kunta,” “HUMBLE.” and “LOVE.”

His performance at the Milan Summer Festival was his third this week, as he had an intimate performance on Tuesday at Spotify Beach, but didn’t perform any songs from his latest album.



Lamar’s performances don’t end there, this Sunday he’s set to headline the last night of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

This string of live performances in Europe seems to serve as a warm-up weeks before the rapper is set to go on his worldwide “The Big Steppers” tour, which is not set to begin until July 19 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His cousin and frequent collaborator, Baby Keem will be joining Lamar on the 65-date tour which will travel to North America, Europe and Oceania from July to December.