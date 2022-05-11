Oklama, better known as Kendrick Lamar is just giving his fans more to chew on as the release for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers nears closer and closer.

Kendrick revealed the album artwork for his fifth studio album, which shows the rapper donning a thorn crown and holding one of his children. In the background, you can see Kendrick’s wife, Whitney Alford, breastfeeding another one of their children.

Earlier this week, the Compton rapper set social media on fire after he surprisingly dropped the song “The Heart Part 5” along with accompanying visuals. While the song is amazing, the video is what had everyone talking.

The video opens with the quote, “I am. All of us.” It then shows Kendrick in a white t-shirt with a Black bandana tied around his neck, his hair braided out with red in the background.

Throughout the video, Kendrick morphs into six different people including O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.

The deepfake was done by Deep Voodoo, the studio owned by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Kendrick was tapped to produce a film under his pgLang Company production banner for Paramount Pictures and the project will be produced in tandem with Parker and Stone. The untitled live-action comedy is set to explore “the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

The “Humble” rapper let it be known that he was working on an album in August 2021 when he released a statement under the website, oklama.com.

In the statement, Kendrick said the album would be his final release under Top Dawg Entertainment, which he’s released all of his other previous work under.

He wrote, “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

