Music festival season is back in full swing and now there is another musical festival music lovers will be ecstatic for. Including myself.

Everybody loves a good Hip-Hop and R&B show right? Well, you’ll be getting one at the Roots Picnic 2022 in Philadelphia, home of the legendary rap band.

This year’s two-day music festival will take place at Philadelphia’s Mann at Fairmount Park during the first weekend in June, (June 4-5). So if you love summertime Philly, cop those tickets now!

If you’re unable to go to the show in person, don’t worry, the entire music festival will be l ivestreamed exclusively on The Roots YouTube, according to Pitchfork.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Roots Picnic officially shared the stacked lineup for this year’s festival.

The music festival will be headlined, hosted and curated by the namesake of the festival, The Roots.

Other than The Roots, additional musical acts taking the stage in Philly will be Mary J. Blige (with The Roots), who’s coming off of her magnetic Super Bowl Halftime show performance, Summer Walker, WizKid, Jazmine Sullivan, Kamasi Washington, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Keyshia Cole, Masego, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Kirk Franklin, Freddie Gibbs and many more.

It’s been a while since The Roots picnic took place in person. 2019 was the last time; 2020 and 2021 it was completely virtual.

According to Pitchfork, Shawn Gee, the president of Live Nation Urban, manager of the Roots and co-founder of the Roots Picnic, said in a statement, “This year, Black Thought, Questlove, and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in Black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

The members of The Roots are in for a busy and successful year. Questlove was just nominated for an Oscar for his documentary, Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The rapper of the group, Black Thought, will be starring in Black No More, an off-Broadway musical that explores race in the United States.