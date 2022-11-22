Though it’s been a two-year-long road to recovery for comedian and Rel star Sinbad, his family has provided a long-awaited update on his health.

As previously reported by The Root, Sinbad suffered the first of two back-to-back strokes in 2020 with his family asking for privacy during the difficult time. Thanks to an update posted online to the comedian’s official social media pages and website, we now have more insight into the magnitude of challenges they were and still are facing.

On the site, Sinbad’s family wrote a detailed summary of what all he’d been going through since suffering his ischemic stroke that was triggered by a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. After being rushed into surgery, he underwent a thrombectomy to remove that clot plus an additional one that formed the very next day, a craniotomy to reduce brain swelling, and lay in the Neuro-ICU in a medically induced coma.

“It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost,” the statement read. “For the next several months, Sinbad moved through acute care facilities where he was weaned off the ventilator and eventually cleared to start intense therapy. In May of 2021, he was admitted to California Rehabilitation Institute and began physical, occupational, and speech therapy. It was there Sinbad started to make considerable progress toward recovery.”

The family then went on to say that the beloved funnyman returned home in July 2021 and has since been “fighting for every inch” of his recovery, despite the grim prognosis.

“I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again,” he’s quoted in the statement.

Additionally, the family has also opened up the site for those fans and followers of his to lend their support and donate to his ongoing treatments. All gifts will go to the Adkins Trust to help provide for Sinbad’s care and help him continue to fight this battle.

“The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him,” the statement concludes. “We are eternally grateful. Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family.”

The Root continues to send its love, thoughts and prayers to Sinbad and all his loved ones. To contribute to his recovery, visit thejourneyforward.life.