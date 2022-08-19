Kenan Thompson has a lot going on right now. He just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he’s hosting the Primetime Emmys and is about to start his 20th season on Saturday Night Live. Now, it seems he might also be working on a fun blast from his past.



While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Thompson was asked about a recent throwback photo of himself and Kel Mitchell, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of their film Good Burger. The caption read in part, “‘Sup wit that Part 2?!”

When Jimmy asked, “Are you saying that Good Burger 2 is happening,” Kenan replied, “I would like it to! We are working harder on it than ever, so it’s about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. Cause I need them numbers.”

Kenan Thompson Hints at a Good Burger Sequel with Kel Mitchell (Extended) | The Tonight Show

The Kenan star joked that he wants the sequel to feature Kel’s character Ed with “a million kids,” while he’s just getting out of jail for something that Ed did.

Personally, I would love to see a Good Burger reunion at the Emmys. The premise of the sketch is that Ed is a slacker-type cashier who drives his co-worker Dexter and celebrity guest customers crazy. What better place to bring the characters back than at the Emmys with a room full of famous, talented faces?

Imagine the hilarity of characters from Succession or Ted Lasso trying to put in an order at Good Burger? Or perhaps we could get the kids from Stranger Things to join Ed and Dexter behind the counter? The possibilities are endless.

Look, I know Kenan and Kel are comedic geniuses who don’t need my input on their most famous sketch. But as a fan, I would love to see these characters return in front of an audience full of influential TV stars and producers.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.