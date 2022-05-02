Though talk about a potential Destiny’s Child reunion of sorts seems to be fodder for the internet every year, 2022 may have given us just a little bit more hope. In a new interview with Kelly Rowland, she spoke on the prospects of the reunion and explained why she’d rather not toy with fans’ emotions about it.

Advertisement

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in promotion of her new children’s book, Always With You, Always With Me, when asked about the highly anticipated ordeal actually happening, the “Like This” singer explained:

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise. I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens. It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”



Soooo, what you’re saying is there’s a chance? We’ll take it. I mean at this point with all the reboots and remakes and reunions happening in the TV and film space, it’s only right that we get a musical reunion of one of the country’s most significant girl groups. I know everybody’s doing their own thing and what not, but come on ladies! Do it for the culture! Amirite?

However, if we’re being realistic, scheduling is probably the biggest barrier they’ll have to overcome in order to make this work. I mean, between Kelly’s new book and her upcoming lead role in Fantasy Football, Michelle’s new music and growing acting career (looking at you Wrath) and whatever Blue Ivy has up her sleeve for her mother (y’know, Beyoncé) —there’s really no telling when or how they’d make this work.

G/O Media may get a commission 45% Off Shark AI Robot Vacuum Clean it up

Features incredibly methodical cleaning, has a deep clean feature for big days, is great at getting pet hair, and even comes with a self-emptying base. Buy for $300 at Amazon

But rest assured, if this happens: all the ladies will be leaving their men at home and all the fellas will be leaving their girls with her friends because that Destiny’s Child reunion is sure to be jumping, jumping.