No one makes “women in peril” movies like Lifetime. It’s their bread and butter.

Over the years, the network has fine-tuned the formula so that it can mix and match scenarios depending on what the theme of the story is, and in its recent film, Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Michelle Williams is Chastity—yes that’s actually her name—a lawyer who is swept off her feet by the seemingly perfect Xavier. Tina Knowles-Lawson, a mother of Michelle’s Destiny’s Child bandmate, Beyonce, plays Chastity’s mom, Sarah. Of course, this being Lifetime, it’s not long before Xavier’s true colors are revealed, though Chastity takes way too long to figure this out. When he proposes after they’ve been dating for like five minutes, the warning signs are obvious.

Williams spoke to Entertainment Tonight about reuniting with Tina, and what it meant to have her on set for the film.

“When Miss Tina came on set, to see a familiar face felt so good and so safe,” Williams said. “I’d been there all alone, literally just me, and so I felt safe and it was so awesome.”

Michelle also discussed how excited she is to see Knowles-Lawson stepping into the spotlight after spending so much time in the background.

“For her to do this is amazing because she has been working so hard behind the scenes for us for such a long time and now, for her to get out there doing acting, voiceover roles and live her life, is actually really beautiful,” she said, calling Knowles-Lawson “a person of great wisdom and great advice.”

Like most Lifetime movies, Twitter had a good time with Wrath, commenting on how crazy Xavier was from the start. One user wrote, “Xavier was a walking red flag. Proposed quickly. Used [past] trauma to [manipulate].”

In perhaps the best scene in the movie, Sarah hands Chastity a gun, letting her know exactly how she should handle this situation. One post noted, “Miss Tina ain’t playing with tha glock.”

I’m sure you’ve already figured this out, but yes, Chastity takes down Xavier and reunites with her very supportive ex, Roger, played by Romeo Miller.

If you missed it, Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story is available on FuboTV, Philo and Sling; and the network will likely re-air it before its next film in the franchise, Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, premieres Saturday, April 23 at 8/7c on Lifetime.