The Oscars are setting up a star-studded event for its return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, so who better to open the show and officially bring back the big glamorous awards we know than Beyoncé?

Variety reports the music superstar is in talks with the Academy to perform “Be Alive,” her Best Original Song nominee from King Richard. The idea is that she would sing the anthem from the Compton tennis courts where Venus and Serena started their careers.

Keep in mind this is all just rumor and speculation, as Beyoncé is very secretive about her plans and we won’t truly know the answer until the show airs. But one of what I’m sure are multiple ideas is for King Richard star Will Smith to introduce her at the courts as she opens the show, then make his way back to the theater before the Best Actor award is handed out later in the evening. As cool as that sounds, wouldn’t it be more of a moment to have Venus and Serena at the courts for the introduction? Of course, this whole situation is fluid, so that may be another possibility.

If this all comes together, Queen Bey will join fellow nominees Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas O’Connell, who are set to perform their James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” The siblings are currently the frontrunners in the category, having already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Grammy and Society of Composers and Lyricists award.

Other nominees include Lin-Manuel Miranda, who just needs an Oscar to complete the EGOT, for “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Van Morrison for “Down to Joy” from Belfast and 13-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren for “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

Look, if I’m being completely honest, “No Time to Die” isn’t Billie Eilish and Finneas’ best work. Personally, I would choose Beyoncé or Encanto, but the Academy loves James Bond themes. In recent years, “Skyfall” by Adele and “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith have won the Oscar.

As for whether Beyoncé will open the show, we’ll just have to wait until Sunday, March 27 when The Oscars airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.