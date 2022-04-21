Right on the heels of the Black-ish series finale, it looks like Marsai Martin is already booked and busy with a new project.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the Little star would be joined by Grammy-winning singer Kelly Rowland, Power star Omari Hardwick and How to Get Away With Murder star Rome Flynn for an upcoming film titled Fantasy Football, coming to Paramount+.

Per Variety, Martin will play “16-year-old Callie A. Coleman who discovers she can control her professional football player dad, Bobby Coleman’s (Hardwick) prowess on the field through the EA Sports Madden NFL game.” Rowland will serve as Callie’s mom, Keisha, with Flynn taking on the role of Anderson Fisher, Bobby’s rookie arch rival.

Martin will produce the film alongside Joshua Martin, with Carol Martin and Jamila Jordan-Theus serving as executive producers under their Genius Entertainment banner. They will be joined by LeBron James, Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson who will also produce under James’ and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company.

The film—which is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree—will be directed by Anton Cropper and written by Dan Gurewitch and David Young. NFL Films and EA Sports will also be on-hand to provide “expertise on various aspects related to the production.” The Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films feature has already began production in Atlanta and is expected to come to Paramount+ later this year.

“I am so excited to be working with such a talented and supportive group. ’Fantasy Football’ is a culmination of the adrenaline of the NFL and the fun of EA Sports Madden NFL, with the heart of a father-daughter relationship,” Cropper said in a statement. “As the father of a teenage daughter, I can’t wait to sit down and watch this with her. It’s everything a great film is supposed to be.”

Following the Black-ish series finale on Tuesday, Martin penned an emotional letter posted to Instagram, thanking the cast, crew and loyal fans over the years.

“Playing Diane Marie Johnson was the dream job. She gave y’all laughs, attitude, Chunky Monkey ice cream, and especially memes. Thank you to the writer’s room for trusting me with y’alls art and allowing me to just play,” she wrote in part. “Super heavy thank you to everyone who has tuned in throughout the years. Thank you for shining a light on our show every Wednesday, Tuesday, Wednesday, then Tuesday again lol.”

If Little was any indication of how funny and fruitful Martin’s film career will be, then you can honestly just go ahead and draft me for the day Fantasy Football comes out. She’s a natural-born star and there’s no doubting that we’ll continue to see her rise in the years to come.