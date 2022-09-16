For a film that has not been officially announced, Marvel Studios’ X-Men movie has been getting a lot of online buzz lately. Social media has been flooded with casting rumors and fan campaigns. Everyone from Beyonce to Giancarlo Esposito to John Boyega has been suggested. The latest rumor making the rounds finds Nope star Keke Palmer joining the fray as one of Charles Xavier’s gifted students.



In response to the idea of Palmer joining a superhero franchise, a fan created a video on Tik Tok where they explained why various characters like Bumblebee and Storm wouldn’t work for the Lightyear actress, before landing on Rogue as the perfect choice.

They insisted that playing the mutant allows the Password host the best chance for her effervescent personality to shine. Honestly, Palmer would be a great Rogue.

Apparently, Keke agrees, since she quote tweeted the video with, “Come on agentttttttt.” I am 100 percent in favor of the Alice actress shooting her shot to get into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the record, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did announce that the X-Men would join the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, but at the most recent con, the project was not listed among the movies and series set for Phases five and six.

In case you’re not familiar with the character, Rogue is a southern girl who can absorb “memories, powers and physical traits” of other people. Her abilities make it difficult to form lasting relationships because depending on her level of control, she can’t touch other people.

The character was previously played by Oscar-winner Anna Paquin in the X-Men film franchise. The serious nature of the movies didn’t give the character an opportunity to show much personality. It was pretty much all “sad Rogue” all the time.

Let’s hope if we manifest this into reality, we can get a less dour, boring version of the character for Keke to portray. And if Rogue isn’t available, may we also suggest the Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm or even a new character created specifically for her. The important thing is to get Keke Palmer in the MCU.