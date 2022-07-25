KeKe Palmer has been everywhere lately as one of the stars of Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope. But while some are making a big deal about the talented young actress and signer’s recent breakout moment, Palmer has a different take.



On July 23, one Twitter user compared 28-year-old Palmer’s career to that of 25-year-old actress, Zendaya. The user blamed colorism as the reason Zendaya, a lighter-skinned actress, has received more mainstream popularity than Palmer, who has a darker hue.

And while colorism in Hollywood is definitely a thing, Ms. Palmer is here to let ya’ll know that she has no complaints about where her career is right now. And she jumped into the conversation over the weekend to reassure everyone that she’s doing just fine on her own. In a July 24 tweet, Palmer wrote:

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

And she went on, tweeting:

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far. I couldn’t ask for more, but God continues to surprise me.”

Die hard Palmer fans know that she’s not new to this business. And while it’s easy to compare the two young actresses based on who gets more air time on TMZ, both Palmer and Zendaya have careers that anyone in the business would be proud of. Hopefully, the success of Nope introduces more people to Palmer’s talent, but I don’t think she needs any help.