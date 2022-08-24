Kanye West won’t be facing any charges for an incident where the Chicago rapper allegedly punched a fan after getting into an argument, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office.

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” said the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, according to TMZ.

In January, West was named as a suspect in a misdemeanor battery investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. In the altercation, West allegedly punched a fan after he asked for an autograph and some other “words” were exchanged. If convicted, the Chicago rapper faced a maximum of six months in jail.

Ye has always been known to lose his cool. I mean, this is the same guy who went off on paparazzi because he ran into a wrong-way sign. It’s true, here’s the video.

But it wasn’t a good look that West was involved in this situation.

The incident allegedly started after the Donda rapper got into an argument with a fan outside of a Los Angeles club who was asking for an autograph. Video of the aftermath showed Kanye yelling, “Get away from me!” and a fan laying on the pavement.

The person recording can be heard saying later in the video, “Why did he do that?

People from West’s camp say that the man had been hounding West all night for an autograph and was invading his personal space. After the fan asked one more time, Kanye blew up and it led to a confrontation, according to the New York Post.

In a statement, West’s attorney, Michael Goldstein said, “My client is pleased with the decision by the City Attorney’s office, which recognizes that he has done nothing wrong.”

Now that this situation has been cleared up for Mr. West, he can focus on more serious matters—such as defending his new Yeezy Gap line that he’s been selling out of trash bags, or mending his crumbling relationship with Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi, who just unleashed on him in an interview with Esquire.