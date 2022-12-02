In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David on Thursday. He captioned it with, “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH,” as if writing “love everyone” in all caps makes everything better. The reason this isn’t a surprise is that the Grammy-winning rapper has been going down an increasingly hateful path lately and it was only a matter of time before he lost Twitter privileges.



According to Variety, Twitter owner Elon Musk said the “All Falls Down” artist had his account suspended for “incitement to violence. ” And since he’s turned into an angry child who can’t handle consequences and criticism, West responded to the decision by asking Musk, “Who made you the judge?” I don’t particularly care for Elon, but I’m guessing he thinks the $44 billion makes him the judge. This exchange was followed by The College Dropout rapper tweeting a photo of the billionaire Tesla owner on a yacht being sprayed with a hose, which was captioned “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet #ye24.”



And as if he just couldn’t help himself, the “Touch the Sky” rapper had to get one last dig in at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Per Sports Illustrated, he tweeted a photo of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul with the message, “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night.”

Kanye’s repeated online harassment of Kim is despicable and extremely troubling. Considering that he’s now courting an extremist crowd with his antisemitism, it’s irresponsible for him to just throw out wild, unsubstantiated claims like this. Of course, I don’t think he really cares anymore, which is heartbreaking for their children.



The Late Registration rapper also used his last hours on Twitter to support the embattled fashion line Balenciaga. The luxury brand has been under fire for a recent BDSM ad campaign that featured children. According to Page Six, Ye posted a series of tweets supporting the company, starting with one that read, “I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake.” He went on to add, “Never turn our backs Demna and the Balenciaga family for life Cancel cancel culture Jesus please heal.”

Maybe he cares about Balenciaga’s controversy, maybe he doesn’t. I can’t follow Kanye’s thought process. What is clear about all of this nonsense is that somewhere in this mess, it feels like a person is crying out for help. Unfortunately, his hate is pushing away anyone who would still have his back. This man has tweeted himself into a very lonely place.

I can’t speak to West’s state of mind, but he’s too intelligent to not know what he’s doing when he posts things like this or goes on garbage conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars and says there were “good things about Hitler.” His antisemitic statements and messages have gotten increasingly dangerous, and there’s absolutely a disgusting portion of the population who will take his remarks as a call to action, and I don’t know if Kanye completely understands that part of the conversation.

Apparently, Twitter is not the only social media site that doesn’t have time for the “Power” rapper, as his deal to purchase Parler has been called off. Per Variety, the “free speech social media” site that is a favorite among the far-right announced the decision on Thursday after West’s shocking appearance on Jones’ show.

“Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company said in a statement on Twitter. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

So the Donda artist has reached a level of toxicity so bad, Parler doesn’t want to be associated with him? That’s unbelievable and also tragic for someone who was once one of the most influential voices in the Black community.