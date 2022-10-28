Hold up, wait a minute—y’all thought Ye was finished? Quite the contrary, actually, as it appears new fallout from Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments keep rolling in.

On Thursday, w e told you about how Skechers, Peloton, TJ Maxx, and Apple Music all made moves to distance themselves from the Jesus Is King rapper. Now, it looks like Yeezy might be facing some legal troubles in Miami, a former business exec h as spilled the tea with claims that Ye allegedly has long-admired Hitler, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert has now banned him, and his popular mural in Chicago has been covered up. I’ll explain.



According to the Miami Herald, the “Praise God” rapper is being sued for breach of contract by Surface Area showroom—a gallery, retail space, content studio and activation space”—due to claims that he never paid for utilizing the space. The company alleges that West rented out the space back in January to use as a studio but pulled out after a month and never paid the $143, 813 that was owed.

“My client pulled off what was essentially an overnight transformation of its art studio into a recording studio for Ye and accompanying artists,” said Jonathan Smulevich, a local lawyer representing Surface Area. “In doing so, no request was too big or too small—Ye asked, and they delivered—and my client incurred significant costs and expenses to deliver.”

While this suit has no direct ties to his recent comments, the timing of this falls right in line with everything else. Along with questionable business moves, a former business exec for Ye has now come out and revealed that the Grammy-winning rapper has allegedly long held admiration for Hitler and expressed as much to those close to him over the years—thus making his anti-Semitic rhetoric unsurprising.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the exec said under the condition of anonymity to CNN. The former employee told the outlet that West allegedly created a hostile work environment due to his “obsession” with Hitler and ultimately reached a settlement with Ye and left the company. Additional sources also told revealed that the lovefest between Yeezy and Hitler ran so deep, the 2018 album titled Ye was almost titled Hitler instead.

Ye’s recent comments have also alienated him from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Per CBS News, the veteran TV host shared as much with his audience during the opening portion of Thursday night’s show:

“After much thought and soul-searching, I, Stephen Colbert, am banning Kanye West from the Ed Sullivan Theater. I have to. I have to. Line in the sand. I am banning Kanye from coming north of Bubba Gump Shrimp...Stay out of Times Square. He’s been creeping out the Elmos and they’ve seen a lot already... I have no excuses for why I didn’t do this before, except perhaps that he has never been on the show, we have never asked him to be on the show, and I’m not sure he’s aware that I have a show. But I had to do it now because I was afraid he would just show up at any moment because that’s what he did yesterday... In five years, the idea of an unannounced visit from Kanye has gone from amazing to, ‘Sir, you need to leave this Skechers,’ It gets worse–unlike with Adidas, Kanye never had a deal with Skechers. Apparently, Kanye is so desperate, he’s just driving around and searching Google Maps for ‘shoes near me.’”

Additionally, Yeezy’s mural in Chicago has also been covered up. According to NBC News, a viral video was posted on Thursday which showed a man painting over West’s face. NBC Chicago later captured footage of the completed piece.

Jason Peterson, the artist who painted the original mural, later retweeted the video and posted in a since-expired post to his Instagram story: “We need better role models.”

I’m sure this is far from the end of the backlash for Kanye, so stay tuned for the next iteration of the Yeezy Saga soon.