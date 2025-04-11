Entertainment

Just When it Looked Like Kanye West Finally Apologized to Jay-Z, This Happened...

The 'Donda' rapper set social media ablaze with his negative words about the couples twins and appeared to be trying to right the wrong--until now.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kanye West, left; Jay-Z, Beyonce.
Kanye West, left; Jay-Z, Beyonce.
Photo: Frazer Harrison; Gareth Cattermole for Disney (Getty Images)

Just when it looked like Kanye West was trying to amends for the negativity he spewed towards Jay-Z and Beyonce’s kids recently, it appears he still can’t help but keep his foot in his mouth. And this time Bey is the one involved.

Suggested Reading

A Tour Through 50 Cent's Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
You Won't Believe What This Guardianship Judge Just Told Wendy Williams...Here's the Tea
Diddy's Attorneys Are Attempting to Secure This Crucial Information, But They'll Have a Fight First
My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z and His Indisputable Role In Shaping The Genre's Culture
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A Tour Through 50 Cent's Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
You Won't Believe What This Guardianship Judge Just Told Wendy Williams...Here's the Tea
Diddy's Attorneys Are Attempting to Secure This Crucial Information, But They'll Have a Fight First
My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z and His Indisputable Role In Shaping The Genre's Culture
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

As you well know by now, back in March, the “Power” rapper came under fire on social media after he let off derogatory comments about the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir. While we won’t repeat the words, Ye essentially accused the children of being mentally disabled and referred to them by using a mental health slur.

Advertisement

Related Content

Kanye West and Jay-Z's Weird and Complicated Relationship Through the Years
Kanye West Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Babies On Social Media And The Internet Goes Off

Related Content

Kanye West and Jay-Z's Weird and Complicated Relationship Through the Years
Kanye West Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Babies On Social Media And The Internet Goes Off

The backlash was swift online and prompted many in Bey’s family such as her mom, Tina Knowles, dad Matthew Knowles and sister Solange to respond. Sadly none of that seemed to phade Yeezy as we would then double down on his offensive words during a followup interview with DJ Akademiks.

Advertisement

“Jay-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids. You could have used your influence,” he said. “You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family. F*ck him.”

Advertisement

Now, however, it appears the “Donda” rapper has finally had a change in heart—but only momentarily.

In a post to X/Twitter on Wednesday, Ye said: “I’m sorry Jay Z I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n***as had my back.”

Advertisement

However, the “Otis” rapper just couldn’t leave well enough alone as we would later come back on the app and ask: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy I mean like at least a couple times.”

Advertisement

Really, Ye, really? If this was your attempt at trying to smooth things over, let us be the one millionth person to tell you that you failed miserably at it. At this point, we know to expect the unexpected to from the “Good Life” rapper but things are truly getting ridiculous.