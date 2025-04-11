Just When it Looked Like Kanye West Finally Apologized to Jay-Z, This Happened...

Just when it looked like Kanye West was trying to amends for the negativity he spewed towards Jay-Z and Beyonce’s kids recently, it appears he still can’t help but keep his foot in his mouth. And this time Bey is the one involved.

As you well know by now, back in March, the “Power” rapper came under fire on social media after he let off derogatory comments about the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir. While we won’t repeat the words, Ye essentially accused the children of being mentally disabled and referred to them by using a mental health slur.

The backlash was swift online and prompted many in Bey’s family such as her mom, Tina Knowles, dad Matthew Knowles and sister Solange to respond. Sadly none of that seemed to phade Yeezy as we would then double down on his offensive words during a followup interview with DJ Akademiks.

“Jay-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids. You could have used your influence,” he said. “You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family. F*ck him.”

Now, however, it appears the “Donda” rapper has finally had a change in heart—but only momentarily.

In a post to X/Twitter on Wednesday, Ye said: “I’m sorry Jay Z I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n***as had my back.”

However, the “Otis” rapper just couldn’t leave well enough alone as we would later come back on the app and ask: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy I mean like at least a couple times.”

Really, Ye, really? If this was your attempt at trying to smooth things over, let us be the one millionth person to tell you that you failed miserably at it. At this point, we know to expect the unexpected to from the “Good Life” rapper but things are truly getting ridiculous.