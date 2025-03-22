Entertainment

Kanye Gets Dragged by Beyoncé’s Dad for The Foolish Comments About His Grandkids

Earlier this week, Matthew’s ex-wife Tina Knowles and daughter Solange both blasted Yeezy for his derogatory statements.

Shanelle Genai
Matthew Knowles, left; Kanye West.
Photo: Unique Nicole; Matt Winkelmeyer for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Matthew Knowles is staying in lock-step with the rest of his family and is speaking out against Kanye West for his derogatory comments towards his grandchildren. And if we were Ye, we’d take heed expeditiously.

As we previously told you, earlier this week, Matthew’s ex-wife Tina Knowles and daughter Solange both blasted Yeezy for his comments regarding Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins, Sir and Rumi. Specifically, during the “Donda” rapper’s tirade on X/Twitter earlier in the week, he lobbed some truly disturbing accusations about young twins and alleged that they were mentally disabled.

In a since-deleted tweet, Yeezy wrote:

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE. IF TWITTER TAKE MY SHIT DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO NO JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”

And while Tina and Solange had their own respective clapbacks with one leaning more comical and the other a bit more serious (we won’t get that snowman joke out of our heads for awhile)—as far as Matthew’s response goes, he’s leaning towards a more compassionate approach.

Speaking in a new interview with TMZ on Friday, he was asked his thoughts about the “Power” rapper’s words and opted against repaying negativity for negativity. Instead, the musical patriarch took the time to speak to Ye’s mental state and gave a subtle warning.

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry. “I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health,” Matthew said.

Though we definitely understand and can acknowledge that Yeezy definitely deals with mental health issues, we’d be remiss not to mention that having a mental illness is no excuse for being racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, degrading and more.