Jennifer Hudson Got Aaron Pierre 'That's Mufasa' To Play The Cutest, Most Hilarious Prank On Her Friend

If it’s a competition for who is the best friend, Jennifer Hudson might’ve just won. Yesterday, J Hud left her longtime childhood best friend, Walter Williams, speechless with a visit from Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa.

In case you didn’t know, the friendship between Jennifer Hudson and her friend runs deep. According to The Jennifer Hudson Show, the pair have been friends for decades, and Walter Williams is a frequent guest on the show. In fact, this isn’t the first time Hudson has shown love to Williams by using her celebrity connections. Two years ago, the Spotlight singer serenaded Williams with one of his favorite artists, Patti LaBelle.

While that performance was in front of her studio audience, Aaron Pierre’s visit was much more unexpected. Behind the scenes, Pierre walked up to Williams to say ‘happy birthday,’ leaving him shocked!

The pair hugged and William’s asked “how did they get you here?” to which Pierre explained there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for Miss Jennifer Hudson, who was behind the camera filming the interaction.

Fans in the comments of the shared video had a mixture of reactions, from happiness for William’s to envy.

One TikTok user asked if the same can be done for her, “wait my birthday is tomorrow, can you send me Aaron Pierre, too?”

Another user asked if “he do birthday tours?”

“He got that poor man sweating. Lol,” another user commented.

The birthday surprise didn’t stop with Aaron Pierre taking the time to stop by the studio set. Pierre also said he had ordered a dozen cupcakes for Williams and was committed to finding where they had been delivered on set, but not without giving Williams one more hug, per his request.

The interaction was so wholesome and I think all fans can agree that they wish they were friends with Miss J Hud!