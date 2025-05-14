Grab a Tissue! Tina Knowles Gets Jennifer Hudson Emotional Telling Her This About Her Late Mom

While Mother’s Day may be over, a powerful conversation was had in the holiday’s honor recently between Tina Knowles and Jennifer Hudson. And what was said will warrant a wad of tissue!

In a newly resurfaced video from a Los Angeles stop on Knowles’ tour for her book “Matriarch,” the famous mom was joined by Hudson and Keke Palmer in an episode for the latter’s podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.” While speaking about the modern definition of a “matriarch,” the conversation took a personal turn when Knowles brought up a picture of Hudson’s mom during their conversation.

As we previously told you, the daytime talk show host’s own mother — along with her brother and nephew — were killed back in 2008 by Hudson’s brother-in-law, William Balfour. Though he insisted he wasn’t the perpetrator, Balfour was sentenced in 2012 to three life sentences without parole.

Reflecting on the life lessons her mother taught her, an emotional Hudson said that it wasn’t until she had a child of her own that she realized just how deeply her own mom loved her. She also stated she saw similarities between her late mom and Knowles in how they behaved and “mothered” others throughout their lifetime.

“I see my mother in you, the way you mother your children, the way you’ve mothered all of us through the industry. Even just watching from afar, it’s a certain type of comfort, a certain type of love that only a mother can give,” a visibly moved Hudson said. “And you reflect that so beautifully. So I see the matriarch in you and I represent the matriarchs in my family, we call it the mothership.

The “Dreamgirls” star went on to thank Knowles for being who she is as a woman and a mother, and for instilling greatness and gifts into her own children and sharing them with the world.

“It doesn’t go unnoticed and unseen. And I’m here with pure heart, as I know we all are, to honor you because you have blessed us all with your legacy,” Hudson concluded.

See the full episode below.