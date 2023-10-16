Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Chris Rock's Selective Outrage: 'I Remember My Feelings Being So Hurt'

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing her feelings on Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage Netflix special. The comedy event aired live on the streaming giant earlier this year, where Rock discussed being slapped at last year’s Oscars ceremony by Will Smith.



He believes that Smith wrongfully took his frustrations out on him and not the real person he was angry at: Jada.

“Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that shi. I didn’t have any entanglements,” Rock said during the set. “His wife was fuckng her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this shit.”

“I have no idea why two talented people would do something that fucking lowdown… She hurt him way more than he hurt me… Everybody called him a bitch, and who [does] he hit? Me,” Rock continued.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pinkett Smith reveals that Rock’s words bothered her. “I remember my heart piercing, my heart cracking, and I remember my feelings being so hurt. And then I remember being able to smile and wish him well at the same time.”

In her new memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith shared that Rock asked her out on a date when he thought her and Will her getting divorced. The book, which is out tomorrow, also discusses her bond with the late Tupac Shakur, that infamous entanglement and her reaction to the slap (she insists she was caught off guard like the rest of the world).

Pinkett also stated why she is speaking out on everything now. “At the end of the day, when you’re on your deathbed — or Chris is on his deathbed or Will is on his deathbed or whoever — all this doesn’t matter. And so just learning how to exist in that pocket right now. Not waiting until I’m on my deathbed. Let’s just do it right now.”

In an email to the The New York Times, Will explained his eternal connection with Jada. “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life,” he stated, “a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”